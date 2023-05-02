Close
Select list of nominees for 2023 Tony Awards

May 2, 2023, 6:41 AM

FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New Yo...

FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York. The 76th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live from the United Palace in New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot.”

Best Play: “Ain’t No Mo,’” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Cost of Living,” “Fat Ham,” “Leopoldstadt.”

Best Revival of a Play: “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson,” “A Doll’s House,” “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog.”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Into the Woods,” “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot,” “Parade,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog;” Corey Hawkins, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog;” Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar;” Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy;” Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House;” Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie;” Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976;” Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot;” J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot;” Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods;” Ben Platt, “Parade;” Colton Ryan, “New York, New York.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods;” Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo;” Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet;” Micaela Diamond, “Parade.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Julia Lester, “Into the Woods;” Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo;” NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot;” Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked;” Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo;” Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot;” Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot;” Alex Newell, “Shucked.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham;” Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window;” Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living;” Kara Young, “Cost of Living.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson;” Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House;” Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt;” David Zayas, “Cost of Living.”

Best Direction of a Play: Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham;” Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living;” Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House;” Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt;” Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Max Webster, “Life of Pi.”

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Arden, “Parade;” Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods;” Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot;” Jack O’Brien, “Shucked;” Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo.”

Best Choreography: Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot;” Susan Stroman, “New York, New York;” Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet;” Jennifer Weber, “KPOP.”

Best Book of a Musical: “& Juliet,” David West Read; “Kimberly Akimbo,” David Lindsay-Abaire; “New York, New York,” David Thompson and Sharon Washington; “Shucked,” Robert Horn; “Some Like It Hot,” Matthew López & Amber Ruffin.

Best Original Score: “Almost Famous,” Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt; “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire; “KPOP,” Music and Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon; “Shucked,” Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally; “Some Like It Hot,” Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

Online: http://tonyawards.com

Select list of nominees for 2023 Tony Awards