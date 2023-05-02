Man wounded in shooting near Mesa elementary school Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Mesa school early Tuesday.

Two callers reported the shooting across the street from Mendoza Elementary School, near Recker and McKellips roads, the Mesa Police Department said.

One of the callers was a security guard who heard the shots and found the injured man by the school. A woman who was with the man also called.

Officers responded and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The victim wasn’t able to provide much information about what happened or who shot him, police said.

According to ABC15, the incident occurred around 3 a.m.

Police said the school was expected to operate normally.

The investigation is ongoing.

