ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale officer indicted in DUI crash last year resigns

May 2, 2023, 8:15 AM

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale officer indicted on felony charges stemming from a DUI crash last year has resigned, the police department announced Monday.

Michael Lanour resigned on March 20, Scottsdale Police said in an email.

Lanour was driving his detective vehicle while off-duty in November when he struck another vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads.

The occupants of the vehicle were injured and both cars were damaged in the crash.

Lanour was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the incident and results showed his blood alcohol concentration was .198% at the time of the crash, police said.

A grand jury returned the indictment of aggravated assault and endangerment charges on March 1.

Lanour was previously placed on non-disciplinary suspension while his employment was evaluated. Prior to the indictment, Lanour was involuntarily demoted from police officer to detention officer following an internal investigation of the crash.

