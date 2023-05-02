Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

May 1, 2023, 6:31 PM

Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating...

Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss.

The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala’s not-so-red carpet. Williams’ announcement had particular poignance given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child.

“Believe me,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in an August essay for Vogue magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Williams was also afforded more agency in announcing her pregnancy this time, sharing the news alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian in an interview with Vogue livestream host La La Anthony. The first time around, Williams publicly posted a picture in profile on Snapchat, captioned “20 weeks” — which she said was an accident.

Williams, 41, also said in her Vogue essay that she wanted to focus more on her business interests. Their daughter, Olympia, is now 5.

Kloss, 30, sporting black hair, shared her pregnancy earlier in the night in an interview with another Vogue livestream host, Emma Chamberlain, prompting squeals of delight and an offer to babysit from the influencer.

Kloss and husband Josh Kushner also have a son, Levi, who was born in March 2021.

United States News

Associated Press

Oklahoma governor signs gender-affirming care ban for kids

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma on Monday became the latest state to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors as Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that makes it a felony for health care workers to provide children with treatments that can include puberty-blocking drugs and hormones. Oklahoma joins at least 15 other states with […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

For soldier killed in Alaska crash ‘family was everything’

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The mother of one of the three soldiers killed last week when two U.S. Army helicopters collided in a remote part of Alaska said her son loved his country and his family and lifted others up. “Family was everything to him,” Stacie Weaver told The Associated Press Monday of her son, […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Jackson needs federal funds to cover repairs, appointee says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee reforms to the beleaguered water system in Mississippi’s capital city says he won’t have enough money to cover expenses until more federal funds arrive. Ted Henifin was waited in lines for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets in […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota deli owner named Small Business Person of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who immigrated to the U.S. and built a successful food business was named Monday as the National Small Business Person of the Year. The honor for Abdirahman Kahin, CEO and owner of Afro Deli & Grill in St. Paul, was announced at an awards ceremony in Washington […]

19 hours ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Stutsman County, N.D., Sheriff's Office shows Sha...

Associated Press

Reduced charge for man who ran over North Dakota teen

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter, according to court documents filed Monday. Shannon Brandt, 42, of Glenfield, North Dakota, initially said he hit and killed Cayler Ellingson in McHenry, about 150 miles (240 […]

19 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala