Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawmakers call on SEC to asses Shein supply chain before IPO

May 1, 2023, 3:17 PM

FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters in Washington is...

FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters in Washington is seen, June 19, 2015. A bipartisan group of more than a two dozen lawmakers are asking the SEC to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein until it verifies it does not use forced labor from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A bipartisan group of more than a two dozen lawmakers is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to put the brakes on an initial public offering by Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein until it verifies it does not use forced labor from the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

Shein hasn’t said whether it plans to go public this year, but some news outlets have reported in the past few months that the company is raising money in anticipation of a U.S. listing in the second half of this year.

The letter also comes a few weeks after the launch of an anonymous coalition of “like-minded individuals and businesses” called “Shut Down Shein,” which is aiming to increase scrutiny on the company in Washington and ultimately get it booted out of the U.S. marketplace.

Chapin Fay, a managing director at Actum, a consultancy firm that works with the group, said he’s met with congressional offices to discuss Shein. Fay declined to disclose who funds “Shut Down Shein,” but said its members include American brands and human rights organizations.

In the letter sent to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, lawmakers cited a Bloomberg report from November that said some garments shipped to the U.S. by Shein were made of cotton from China’s Xinjiang region. They’re asking the SEC to certify via “independent verification” that the company does not use Uyghur forced labor.

“We strongly believe that the ability to issue and trade securities on our domestic exchanges is a privilege, and that foreign companies wishing to do so must uphold a demonstrated commitment to human rights across the globe,” lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Shein spokesperson Peter Pernot-Day said in a prepared statement that the company takes visibility across its entire supply chain seriously.

“We are committed to respecting human rights and adhering to local laws and regulations in each market we operate in,” Pernot-Day said. “Our suppliers must adhere to a strict code of conduct that is aligned to the International Labour Organization’s core conventions. We have zero tolerance for forced labor.”

United States News

Associated Press

Man convicted of road rage killing after altercation, slur

BELMONT, Mass. (AP) — A 56-year-old Massachusetts man was convicted of murder in the 2021 death of a Black man after a road rage encounter in which he yelled a racial slur, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday. Dean Kapsalis, of Hudson, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard...

Associated Press

Oklahoma AG files motion seeking to stop Glossip execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to grant death row inmate Richard Glossip a stay of execution, saying there were enough problems with Glossip’s conviction that he deserves a new trial. In an unusual move for a prosecutor, Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed his motion agreeing […]

15 hours ago

Cheyenna Beauford, left, hugs her mother, Tiffany Marsh, before Marsh speaks at a news conference, ...

Associated Press

Mom gets $2M for jail death of intellectually disabled son

DENVER (AP) — When Tomas Beauford was arrested after getting into a fight at a group home for intellectually disabled people in 2014, a device he wore around his wrist to help regulate his seizures was confiscated as if it were jewelry when he got to jail, according to a lawsuit filed by his mother. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Alabama man fatally shot after firing at officers

CORDOVA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning after officers were fired upon while trying to execute a search warrant, state investigators said in a news release. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Cordova in Walker County and involved […]

15 hours ago

Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyri...

Associated Press

Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Ed Sheeran said Monday he’s getting encouragement during his copyright trial from other performers who also worry that they’ll be sued as he battles claims that he stole material from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” to make a new tune a decade ago. The British singer offered a spirited defense […]

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Lawmakers call on SEC to asses Shein supply chain before IPO