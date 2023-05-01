Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: Alabama man fatally shot after firing at officers

May 1, 2023, 2:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CORDOVA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning after officers were fired upon while trying to execute a search warrant, state investigators said in a news release.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Cordova in Walker County and involved officers with the Gardendale Police Department.

“Officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when they encountered a subject firing a weapon,” the agency said in a news release.

Johnny Karris, 47, of Cordova, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene, the state agency said. No officers were injured.

The state agency said it had no additional information to provide about the shooting.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are reviewing the shooting at the request of the Gardendale Police Department. The results will be turned over to the Walker County district attorney.

United States News

Associated Press

For soldier killed in Alaska crash ‘family was everything’

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The mother of one of the three soldiers killed last week when two U.S. Army helicopters collided in a remote part of Alaska said her son loved his country and his family and lifted others up. “Family was everything to him,” Stacie Weaver told The Associated Press Monday of her son, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Jackson needs federal funds to cover repairs, appointee says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee reforms to the beleaguered water system in Mississippi’s capital city says he won’t have enough money to cover expenses until more federal funds arrive. Ted Henifin was waited in lines for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota deli owner named Small Business Person of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who immigrated to the U.S. and built a successful food business was named Monday as the National Small Business Person of the Year. The honor for Abdirahman Kahin, CEO and owner of Afro Deli & Grill in St. Paul, was announced at an awards ceremony in Washington […]

17 hours ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Stutsman County, N.D., Sheriff's Office shows Sha...

Associated Press

Reduced charge for man who ran over North Dakota teen

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter, according to court documents filed Monday. Shannon Brandt, 42, of Glenfield, North Dakota, initially said he hit and killed Cayler Ellingson in McHenry, about 150 miles (240 […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people Monday while searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers, state investigators confirmed. The bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, a town of about 6,000 located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman […]

17 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Police: Alabama man fatally shot after firing at officers