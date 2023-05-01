Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii’s close-knit, rural Molokai

May 1, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — Police officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit Hawaiian island of Molokai shot and killed a man.

Two police officers were responding to the call Sunday morning when they encountered a man wielding a weapon, the Maui Police Department said.

“The male advanced toward the officers, at which time one officer deployed his taser, which proved ineffective before both officers discharged their weapons,” police said in a statement.

The man died at Molokai General Hospital, police said. The officers involved were put on administrative leave and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Molokai is just 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) northwest of the island of Maui. Residents on the Molokai, known for its small-town atmosphere and no traffic lights, were shocked by the fatal shooting. Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who holds the Molokai seat on the county council, told The Associated Press Monday there have been no similar incidents in recent memory.

Maui police didn’t immediately respond to an AP email asking when was the last time an officer was involved in a shooting on Molokai.

“Most of us are … related or friends. We mostly know each other,” Rawlins-Fernandez said of the island’s population of about 7,500. Most of the officers are long-time Molokai residents, she said.

While many questions remain about what happened, people are wondering how it could have been prevented. “What more services do we need on this island so that we can prevent these kinds of things from happening?” she said.

She said she went to high school with the man, identified by police Monday as Nathaniel Naki, 40, of Kaunakakai, the largest town on Molokai.

This is “absolutely tragic,” Rawlins-Fernandez said. “The community is, you know, trying to figure out together how … to console the family.”

United States News

Associated Press

For soldier killed in Alaska crash ‘family was everything’

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The mother of one of the three soldiers killed last week when two U.S. Army helicopters collided in a remote part of Alaska said her son loved his country and his family and lifted others up. “Family was everything to him,” Stacie Weaver told The Associated Press Monday of her son, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Jackson needs federal funds to cover repairs, appointee says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to oversee reforms to the beleaguered water system in Mississippi’s capital city says he won’t have enough money to cover expenses until more federal funds arrive. Ted Henifin was waited in lines for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota deli owner named Small Business Person of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who immigrated to the U.S. and built a successful food business was named Monday as the National Small Business Person of the Year. The honor for Abdirahman Kahin, CEO and owner of Afro Deli & Grill in St. Paul, was announced at an awards ceremony in Washington […]

17 hours ago

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Stutsman County, N.D., Sheriff's Office shows Sha...

Associated Press

Reduced charge for man who ran over North Dakota teen

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter, according to court documents filed Monday. Shannon Brandt, 42, of Glenfield, North Dakota, initially said he hit and killed Cayler Ellingson in McHenry, about 150 miles (240 […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people Monday while searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers, state investigators confirmed. The bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, a town of about 6,000 located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman […]

17 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii’s close-knit, rural Molokai