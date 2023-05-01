ARIZONA NEWS
Motorcycle rider killed in multivehicle wreck in Phoenix
May 1, 2023, 4:00 PM
PHOENIX – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a multivehicle wreck in Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers responded to a collision call on Cactus Road near Paradise Village Parkway around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
Police say Jalen King, 24, was riding a motorcycle west on Cactus Road and collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him. That vehicle was redirected and hit another vehicle.
King was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcycle’s speed appears to have been a factor, police said. The drivers of the other vehicles, who were uninjured, showed no signs of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were made available.
