Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes

May 1, 2023, 12:55 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DIVERNON, Ill. (AP) — A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of dust off farm fields Monday, blinding drivers and causing numerous crashes and “multiple fatalities” on Interstate 55, police said.

The late morning crashes involved 40 to 60 cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Starrick said at a news conference.

He reported that there were “multiple fatalities” but did not give an exact number, saying that would be released later in the day.

Winds at the time were gusting between 35 mph (56 kph) and 45 mph (74 kph), the National Weather Service said.

“It’s very flat, very few trees,” meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said. “It’s been very dry across this area really for the last three weeks. The farmers are out there tilling their fields and planting. The top layer of soil is quite loose.”

Starrick said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and northbound lanes.

He said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

United States News

Associated Press

Police: Alabama man fatally shot after firing at officers

CORDOVA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning after officers were fired upon while trying to execute a search warrant, state investigators said in a news release. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Cordova in Walker County and involved […]

14 hours ago

Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyri...

Associated Press

Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Ed Sheeran said Monday he’s getting encouragement during his copyright trial from other performers who also worry that they’ll be sued as he battles claims that he stole material from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” to make a new tune a decade ago. The British singer offered a spirited defense […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii’s close-knit, rural Molokai

HONOLULU (AP) — Police officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit Hawaiian island of Molokai shot and killed a man. Two police officers were responding to the call Sunday morning when they encountered a man wielding a weapon, the Maui Police Department said, according to The […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan attends the summer conference of the National Associa...

Associated Press

Oregon secretary of state is sorry for outside marijuana job

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan apologized Monday for taking a job as a consultant for a marijuana company — part of an industry that her office just audited — that paid more than her state salary. After previously refusing to disclose the terms of her contract, Fagan had her office […]

14 hours ago

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks on Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. A St. Louis ju...

Associated Press

St. Louis judges ‘deeply’ concerned by prosecutor shortage

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The departure of two more prosecutors from the already understaffed St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is “deeply concerning” to judges, a spokesperson for the court system said Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing emails it obtained, reported that assistant prosecutors Alex Polta and Chris Desilets have resigned. Both had been with […]

14 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes