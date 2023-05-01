Mother stung 75 times while protecting kids from bee swarm in West Valley

PHOENIX – A mother was stung around 75 times recently while protecting her children from a swarm of bees in Buckeye Valley, authorities said Sunday.

The bees attacked during a family photo shoot near Rainbow and Beloat roads, according to a social media post by the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority.

The West Valley emergency service credited the mother for thinking quickly by putting her two kids in their vehicle and taking the brunt of the attack herself.

Crews responded and used foam to calm the bees and rescue the kids, who were uninjured, from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital and recovered from the stings.

The social media post includes video of the kids being taken to safety with audio from their grandmother’s 911 call for help.

AZ Fire said the best response to a bee attack is to run in a straight line, cover your face and find shelter. You shouldn’t fight the bees or jump into water.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.