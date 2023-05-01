Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart

May 1, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph (105 kph) and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25 mph (40 kph).

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Miller had just got married hours earlier, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others in the golf cart including the groom were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

The groom’s mother created a Go Fund Me Page to pay for her daughter-in-law’s funeral and her son’s medical bills. It included a photo of the newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

It also had a photo of groom Aric Hutchinson in the hospital, where he was recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones after the golf cart rolled over several times and was thrown 100 yards (91 meters).

At the hospital, Annette Hutchinson wrote that she was handed a bag with her son’s wedding band five hours after his now-dead wife put it on his finger.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remained in the Charleston County jail Monday afternoon and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

United States News

FILE - Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan attends the summer conference of the National Associa...

Associated Press

Oregon secretary of state is sorry for outside marijuana job

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan apologized Monday for taking a job as a consultant for a marijuana company — part of an industry that her office just audited — that paid more than her state salary. After previously refusing to disclose the terms of her contract, Fagan had her office […]

14 hours ago

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks on Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. A St. Louis ju...

Associated Press

St. Louis judges ‘deeply’ concerned by prosecutor shortage

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The departure of two more prosecutors from the already understaffed St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is “deeply concerning” to judges, a spokesperson for the court system said Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing emails it obtained, reported that assistant prosecutors Alex Polta and Chris Desilets have resigned. Both had been with […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

‘White House Plumbers’ exploits absurdities of Watergate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In May 2017, comedian Stupid Watergate ” to refer to then-President Donald Trump’s ever-growing list of scandals at the time, including his reported dealings with Russia, the investigation into Michael Flynn and his firing of former FBI Director James Comey. “A scandal with all the potential ramifications of Watergate, but where […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Low-income New Yorkers can finally get root canals, crowns

NEW YORK (AP) — For millions of low-income New Yorkers, access to routine dental care has long hinged on whether or not they still have eight crucial teeth. A mouth with just four pairs of matching back teeth is considered “adequate for functional purposes” according to the state’s rules for Medicaid recipients. And those considered […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

`Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes

DIVERNON, Ill. (AP) — A windstorm in south-central Illinois led to numerous crashes and “multiple fatalities” Monday on Interstate 55, police said. The crashes occurred late Monday morning amid windblown dust and involved 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The highway was shut down in both […]

14 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart