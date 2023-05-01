Close
Ex-Massachusetts deputy chief indicted on child rape charge

May 1, 2023, 9:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A former Massachusetts deputy police chief is being charged with the rape of a child that occurred when he was a school resource officer nearly 20 years ago, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Former Hopkinton Deputy Chief of Police, John “Jay” Porter, 54, has been indicted by a grand jury on three charges of rape of a child. He is alleged to have assaulted the student while he was assigned as a school resource officer in the Town of Hopkinton school system.

The incidents allegedly occurred in 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15-year-old student. The assaults are alleged to have occurred on multiple occasions off school property.

It could not immediately be determined if Porter is being represented by an attorney.

Prosecutors say that as of Friday, Porter was no longer with the Hopkinton Police Department.

The investigation has been handled by the county prosecutor’s office and the Massachusetts State Police. The arraignment has not been scheduled.

