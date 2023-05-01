Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Aerosmith walking this way to Phoenix on ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour

May 1, 2023, 9:23 AM

Aerosmith vintage photo black and white...

Aerosmith (Fin Costello Photo via Live Nation)

(Fin Costello Photo via Live Nation)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Aerosmith is getting back in the saddle for a farewell tour that’s sure to be filled with sweet emotion when it hits Phoenix later this year.

The “Peace Out” tour comes through Footprint Center on Dec. 10, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s ‘Peace Out!’” Aerosmith said in a joint statement.

“Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The Black Crowes are the special guest for the 40-show North American tour, which kicks off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and wraps Jan. 26, 2024, in Montreal.

While it’s billed as a farewell tour, guitarist Joe Perry isn’t closing the door on additional dates.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” he told The Associated Press. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”

The tour coincides with the 50th anniversary of the band’s self-titled 1973 debut album, which featured the classic “Dream On.”

The Steven Tyler-fronted group is one of the most successful and enduring acts in rock history, releasing hits such as “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle” in the 1970s, “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” in the ’80s and “Cryin’,” “Livin’ on the Edge” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in the ’90s.

Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.

The group hasn’t played in the Valley since the 2017 March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park in Phoenix, according to setlist.fm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Legacy Park, Arizona's Premier Sports & Entertainment Complex)...

Kevin Stone

Mesa sports park owner files for bankruptcy, looks to sell 320-acre venue

The owner of the venue formerly known as Bell Bank Park filed for bankruptcy Monday, just 16 months after the sprawling Mesa sports park opened to much fanfare.

12 hours ago

A general view shows Tucson, Arizona, from the top of Sentinel Peak on January 28, 2023. (Photo by ...

Associated Press

Tucson in process of returning land to Tohono O’odham Nation

The city of Tucson plans to return ancestral land at the base of Sentinel Peak tied to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

12 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police officer seriously injured after getting attacked in central Phoenix

A police officer was seriously injured after getting physically attacked in central Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

12 hours ago

FILE - A pair of migrant families from Brazil wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents aft...

Taylor Tasler

Here’s what KTAR News saw during visit to US-Mexico border in Arizona ahead of Title 42 end

Ahead of the end of Title 42, KTAR reporter Taylor Tasler visited the southern border in the Yuma Sector, where she spoke with CBP and migrants crossing into the U.S.

12 hours ago

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona settles with two Valley restaurants for charging undisclosed fees

Arizona AG Kris Mayes announced Friday that the state had settled with two Valley restaurants that were charging undisclosed add-on fees.

12 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Aerosmith walking this way to Phoenix on ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour