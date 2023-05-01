Aerosmith walking this way to Phoenix on ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour

PHOENIX – Aerosmith is getting back in the saddle for a farewell tour that’s sure to be filled with sweet emotion when it hits Phoenix later this year.

The “Peace Out” tour comes through Footprint Center on Dec. 10, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s ‘Peace Out!’” Aerosmith said in a joint statement.

“Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The Black Crowes are the special guest for the 40-show North American tour, which kicks off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and wraps Jan. 26, 2024, in Montreal.

While it’s billed as a farewell tour, guitarist Joe Perry isn’t closing the door on additional dates.

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” he told The Associated Press. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”

The tour coincides with the 50th anniversary of the band’s self-titled 1973 debut album, which featured the classic “Dream On.”

The Steven Tyler-fronted group is one of the most successful and enduring acts in rock history, releasing hits such as “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back in the Saddle” in the 1970s, “Rag Doll,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” in the ’80s and “Cryin’,” “Livin’ on the Edge” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” in the ’90s.

Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.

The group hasn’t played in the Valley since the 2017 March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park in Phoenix, according to setlist.fm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

