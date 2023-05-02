Close
Maricopa County Home and Garden Show returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend

May 2, 2023, 4:15 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

(Evolve Marketing Photo) (Evolve Marketing Photo) (Evolve Marketing Photo) (Evolve Marketing Photo) (Evolve Marketing Photo) (Evolve Marketing Photo) HGTV's David Bromstad will host a live stage presentation on Saturday and Sunday and the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show. (Evolve Marketing Photo)

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Garden show is returning to the Valley this weekend, allowing visitors the chance to shop for home improvement and design products and services.

The event will take place at the WestWorld of Scottsdale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

More than 1,000 vendor booths will be spread across 450,000 square feet of home inspiration.

General admission into the event is $10, children ages 3-12 are $3 and children 2 and younger do not require an admission ticket. Parking at the event is cash only and is $10.

RELATED STORIES

There will be a handful of show attractions, all included with admission, that will cover activities such as teaching guests how to save water when gardening, how to transform mud into art and how to create make-and-take crafts.

HGTV’s David Bromstad from My Lottery Dream Home will host a live stage presentation Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. to talk about his decades of experience and design tips.

“It’s been over a decade since I last spoke at a home and garden show and I couldn’t be more excited to tell you the unfiltered and raw story of my life and career,” Bromstad said in a social media post.

“The amazing, the oh so bad, and of course, the ugly. It’s going to be a blast.”

Other attractions include a tour of move-in-ready modern tiny homes, a free backyard landscape consultation with professionals at Horticultural Frontiers and seminars on composting, pollinators and succulents.

“We’re excited for David Bromstad to share his crazy journey and expertise in home design on Saturday and Sunday,” Katie Jones, show manager, said in the release.

“Additionally, this spring show will also feature numerous home DIY inspirations and a variety of free make-and-take crafting classes all while shopping and supporting small local businesses an artisans.

Follow @suelenrivera...

