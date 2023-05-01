Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Met Gala 2023 live updates: Get set for fashion’s big night

Apr 30, 2023, 9:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion’s biggest night is just a few hours away — after all, it is the first Monday in May. Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Met Gala from The Associated Press. We’ll be bringing you news in all formats, all day and all night, from the carpet and behind the scenes.

___

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH KARL LAGERFELD

The late fashion designer’s selection as the theme is not without controversy, with some criticizing his unapologetically polemical comments on a variety of topics, including xenophobic and fatphobic remarks. AP Entertainment Writer Leanne Italie, who will be anchoring our coverage tonight, breaks down the designer’s multifaceted legacy.

___

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS YEAR’S MET GALA

This year is themed around the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Given that Lagerfeld was, well, a fashion designer, you can expect many a haute look.

The guest list is heavily guarded, but every year leaks do escape. Check out our guide on the 2023 Met Gala for a sneak peek on who might walk up those iconic stairs tonight, brought to you by AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck (who will also bring you one of the rare dispatches from inside the event).

___

HOW TO WATCH THE MET GALA

A livestream will kick off on Vogue.com at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. But the AP can give you a first look at what to expect — check back here in the late afternoon for a livestream of departures from the Mark Hotel, a nearby venue where many stars get ready for the gala.

___

For more Met Gala coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala

United States News

FILE - A body is draped under a blanket at the scene of a fatal crash in Schoharie, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Operator in limo crash that killed 20 goes on trial in NY

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly five years after a stretch limousine packed with birthday revelers careened down a hill and off a road in rural upstate New York, killing 20 people, the operator of the company that rented out the vehicle is going on trial. Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limousine, is charged with criminally […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

‘Waste of time’: Community college transfers derail students

First came the good news. After taking classes at a community college, Ricki Korba was admitted to California State University, Bakersfield, as a transfer student. But when she logged on to her student account, she got a gut punch: Most of her previous classes wouldn’t count. The university rejected most of her science classes, she […]

1 day ago

Boats float tethered in the front yards of homes along South Spencer Road as the Mississippi River ...

Associated Press

Rising Mississippi River continuing to test flood defenses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The rising Mississippi River will continue to test flood defenses in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois on Monday as it crests in the area. The peak water levels this spring will likely rank in the top 10 of all time in many places, but the National Weather Service said river levels […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Grab your fancy duds for Met Gala mania with Karl Lagerfeld

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the first Monday in May: Welcome to Met Gala mania. With a livestream available when the evening gets underway, the world’s most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world’s most prolific — and controversial — designers, the late Karl Lagerfeld, as the starry party’s theme. So how would the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Wilson Garcia hadn’t even asked his neighbor to stop shooting his gun. People in their rural town north of Houston are used to people firing their weapons to blow off steam, but it was late Friday night, and Garcia had a month-old son who was crying. So, Garcia said, he and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border wall ...

Associated Press

US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden scrapped expedited asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a gutting of Trump administration border polices that included building a wall with Mexico. Now he’s preparing his own version. Donald Trump’s fast-track reviews drew sharp criticism from internal government watchdog agencies as the percentage […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Met Gala 2023 live updates: Get set for fashion’s big night