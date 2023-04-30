Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings

Apr 30, 2023, 3:33 PM

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) all smiles after scoring his 50th point during the s...

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) all smiles after scoring his 50th point during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With his big-game swagger on display for the world and that signature mouthpiece dangling from a celebratory grin, Stephen Curry drove fearlessly to the basket with jaw-dropping acrobatics all afternoon and he fired with precision from way back in a Game 7 extravaganza for the ages.

He even playfully pretended to push the button and Light the Beam, Sacramento-style.

Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points in the most prolific Game 7 performance ever and answered time and again to will the Warriors on in their quest for a repeat, sending Golden State into the Western Conference semifinals with a 120-100 win against the Sacramento Kings in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7.

Curry led a memorable comeback in the series, too, perhaps improbable even for the defending champions when they got down 2-0 and given their road woes all season.

“It’s amazing ‘cuz you’re still in the fight,” Curry said. “Better than the alternative of on the outside looking in. Having been down 0-2 in this series, nothing was guaranteed, you don’t take anything for granted.”

Curry’s points are the most in NBA history in a Game 7, topping former teammate Kevin Durant’s 48 for the Nets against Milwaukee in 2021.

“For Steph to be the first player ever to get 50 in a Game 7, he’s sublime,” coach Steve Kerr said.

Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds for a Warriors team that needed to win twice on the road facing a hostile, cowbell-clanging crowd in the state capital to become the first reigning champion to drop the first two games and win any postseason series.

Now, bring on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals with all that NBA Finals history between James and Golden State dating to his Cleveland days. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Sacramento’s special comeback season is over long before these young Kings had planned. After snapping a 16-year playoff drought — longest in NBA history — under Coach of the Year Mike Brown, playoff-starved Sacramento missed advancing to the second round for the first time since 2004.

Curry shot 20 of 38 with seven 3s and delivered after almost every big play by Sacramento as Splash Brother Klay Thompson struggled on both ends again. But Thompson came through in some crucial moments.

“What an incredible performance,” Thompson said. “This is a Game 7 I’ll forever remember as the Steph Curry game.”

Malik Monk’s putback and three-point play with 14.6 seconds remaining in the third pulled Sacramento within six only for Thompson to hit a long 3 and convert a four-point play to make it 91-81 heading into the final 12 minutes.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists but the Warriors held De’Aaron Fox in check as he scored 16 points on 5-for-19 shooting in his third game playing with a broken index finger on his shooting hand.

Trailing 58-56 at halftime, the Warriors opened the second half with a 13-4 burst and held the Kings to 42 points after intermission.

Sacramento had scored early on with a beautiful combination of classic give-and-goes and long jumpers off crisp passing around the perimeter.

But Curry kept coming, and Looney kept scrapping to create second and third opportunities to cap his brilliant series on the boards. They sent Kings fans to the exits late in the fourth.

Thompson began 1 for 10 missing his first five 3s before connecting at the 9:18 mark of the third and finishing with 16 points on 4-for-19 shooting — “disgusting,” he said — while playing smothering defense. Golden State, playing just its fourth Game 7 under Kerr since the 2014-15 title run, was smart down the stretch after 18 turnovers in Game 6 led to 23 Kings points and Kerr calling his team “wildly undisciplined.”

Kerr had no doubt before the deciding game — and he went back to Draymond Green in the starting lineup for Game 7 with the season on the line after the fiery forward came off the bench the previous three contests following a Game 3 suspension for stepping on Sabonis.

Just before the final buzzer, Kerr offered a long embrace to Brown — Golden State’s former top assistant who once coached the Warriors on the postseason stage during Kerr’s extended health absence and just guided the Kings’ remarkable turnaround.

“I can’t dream of nothing like this, gotta see it in person,” Monk said of all the successes. “You can’t dream anything like this unless you’re doing it. Looking forward to being back next year.”

LOONEY ON THE BOARDS

Looney wound up with 106 rebounds in the series — 37 on the offensive glass. This was his fifth straight playoff game with double-digit rebounds.

TIP-INS

Kings: The Kings shot 12 for 47 on 3s and 37.5% overall. … After Sacramento’s bench outscored the Warriors 52-21 in Game 6, the reserves again came through — 25-8 in the first half and 41-18 overall.

Warriors: Curry missed consecutive free throws in the second and Thompson couldn’t convert a pair early in the third. Golden State went 19 of 30 from the line after missing 10 free throws in Game 6 (25 of 35). … Gary Payton II blocked four shots. … Golden State hadn’t been to Game 7 since the 2018 Western Conference Finals at Houston on the way to reaching their fourth straight finals and repeat championship. … Golden State improved to 19-0 in playoff series against West opponents under Kerr.

___

AP NBA: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States News

Associated Press

Grab your fancy duds for Met Gala mania with Karl Lagerfeld

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the first Monday in May: Welcome to Met Gala mania. With a livestream available when the evening gets underway, the world’s most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world’s most prolific — and controversial — designers, the late Karl Lagerfeld, as the starry party’s theme. So how would the […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Wilson Garcia hadn’t even asked his neighbor to stop shooting his gun. People in their rural town north of Houston are used to people firing their weapons to blow off steam, but it was late Friday night, and Garcia had a month-old son who was crying. So, Garcia said, he and […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. wait next to the U.S. border wall ...

Associated Press

US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden scrapped expedited asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a gutting of Trump administration border polices that included building a wall with Mexico. Now he’s preparing his own version. Donald Trump’s fast-track reviews drew sharp criticism from internal government watchdog agencies as the percentage […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Florida House Representative Michele Rayner, left, hugs her spouse, Bianca Goolsby, during a...

Associated Press

LGBTQ+ lawmaker to GOP: ‘I’m literally trying to exist’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State Sen. Shevrin Jones can often be seen at the Florida Capitol greeting staff and colleagues with a smile or laugh, but when he’s alone it’s a different story. “The outward expression is to show God’s love. That’s what I was taught,” said Jones, a Democrat. But, he said, “I have […]

21 hours ago

A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securit...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Tokyo gains, most Asian markets closed

Shares advanced Monday in Tokyo and Sydney while most Asian markets were closed for May 1 holidays. The traditional Labor Day holidays around the globe likely limited initial market reactions to a delay in an expected decision by U.S. regulators on what to do with troubled First Republic Bank. San Francisco-based First Republic has struggled […]

21 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Associated Press

Man arrested after $3M worth of drugs shipped to restaurant

Employees of a Maine restaurant got a surprise when they opened a large wooden crate that they thought was a shipment of mugs they had recently ordered.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings