Official: No life-threatening injuries in press box collapse

Apr 30, 2023, 3:26 PM

In this photo provided by WSAZ, people stand behind caution tape as they look at a press box that p...

In this photo provided by WSAZ, people stand behind caution tape as they look at a press box that partially collapsed at the softball field at Wayne High School in Wayne W.Va., Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Jacob Innis/WSAZ via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jacob Innis/WSAZ via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — The partial collapse of a press box floor at a school softball tournament in West Virginia sent nine people to hospitals over the weekend, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Superintendent of Wayne County Schools Todd Alexander told broadcast outlet WCHS-TV that six students and three adults were taken for medical attention after Saturday’s collapse though none appear to be in danger.

“Looks like everyone’s going to be fine,” Alexander said without elaborating on the extent of the injuries. “We’re extremely grateful for that.”

Five people were inside the press box at Wayne County High School when the floor gave way while several others were beneath it on Saturday, the county school district said in a statement.

A middle school softball tournament was being held at the time, according to reports.

Alexander told the news outlet that the collapse is under investigation, and inspectors are expected to examine the site on Monday.

Wayne is in southwestern West Virginia, about 165 miles (260 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.

