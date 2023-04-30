Close
First Republic up in air as regulators juggle bank’s fate

Apr 30, 2023, 3:09 PM

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023. Regulators...

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023. Regulators continued their search for a solution to First Republic Bank’s woes over the weekend before stock markets were set to open Monday, May 1. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Regulators continued their search for a solution to First Republic Bank’s woes over the weekend before stock markets were set to open Monday.

San Francisco-based First Republic has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March, as investors and depositors have grown increasingly worried that the bank may not survive as an independent entity for much longer. The bank’s stock closed at $3.51 on Friday, a fraction of the roughly $170 a share it traded for a year ago.

Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs president who served as President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation “would prefer to sell the bank in its entirety than in pieces.”

“What will most likely happen is the FDIC will seize control and then simultaneously resell the asset to the successful bidder,” Cohn said.

Cohn said he believed it will be a “much faster process” than what happened with Silicon Valley Bank.

First Republic reported total assets of $233 billion as of March 31. At the end of last year, the Federal Reserve ranked First Republic 14th in size among U.S. commercial banks.

Before Silicon Valley Bank failed, First Republic had a banking franchise that was the envy of most of the industry. Its clients — mostly the rich and powerful — rarely defaulted on their loans. The 72-branch bank has made much of its money making low-cost loans to the rich, which reportedly included Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Flush with deposits from the well-heeled, First Republic saw total assets more than double from $102 billion at the end of 2019’s first quarter, when its full-time workforce was 4,600.

But the vast majority of First Republic’s deposits, like those in Silicon Valley and Signature Bank, were uninsured — that is, above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC. And that began to fuel worries about the franchise among analysts and investors. If First Republic were to fail, its depositors would be at risk of not getting all their money back.

Those fears were crystalized in the bank’s recent quarterly results. The bank said stepped in to save it with $30 billion in uninsured deposits.

Since the crisis, First Republic has been looking for a way to quickly turn itself around. The bank planned to sell off unprofitable assets, including the low interest mortgages that it provided to wealthy clients. It also announced plans to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees at the end of 2022.

But investors have remained skeptical. The bank’s executives have taken no questions from investors or analysts since the bank reported its results, causing the stock to sink further.

And it’s hard to profitably restructure a balance sheet when a firm has to sell off assets quickly and has fewer bankers to find opportunities for the bank to invest in. It took years for banks like Citigroup and Bank of America to return to profitability after the global financial crisis 15 years ago, and those banks had the benefit of a government-aided backstop to keep them going.

