Arizona settles with two Valley restaurants for charging undisclosed fees

May 1, 2023

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Friday that the state had settled with two Valley restaurants that were charging undisclosed add-on fees.

Both Etta Scottsdale and Maple & Ash Scottsdale agreed after the Attorney General’s investigation into the restaurant’s disclosure.

The settlement prohibits the companies from charging fees not disclosed on the menu and also secures $20,000 in civil penalties for Arizona., according to a press release.

“The public deserves transparency when dining out, and that includes knowing the total cost of meals before ordering,” Mayes said in the release.

“This settlement sends a clear message to restaurants that they must disclose all add-on charges on their menus, so customers can make informed decisions.”

In May 2022, the two restaurants were investigated for an undisclosed 3.5% employee benefits charge to customers when paying for their meals.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website.

If you need a complaint form sent to you, contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Atta...

