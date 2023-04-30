Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cardinals broadcaster, World Series champ Mike Shannon dies

Apr 30, 2023, 11:29 AM

FILE - Mike Shannon waves as he is honored before the start of a baseball game between the St. Loui...

FILE - Mike Shannon waves as he is honored before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, Oct. 3, 2021, in St. Louis. Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was 83.

The Cardinals said he died Saturday night in St. Louis. The team did not cite the cause of death.

“Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community,” Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement Sunday.

Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, starting in 1972. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons with future Hall of Famer Stan Musial.

Shannon was the regular right fielder for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967, when St. Louis acquired Roger Maris and won another World Series.

Shannon, affectionately known as “The Moon Man” to St. Louis fans who listened to his colorful tales in the booth, retired after the 2021 season.

Shannon is survived by his second wife, two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States News

This photo provided by Maine's Auburn Police Department on Saturday, April 29, 2023, shows Jeremy M...

Associated Press

Man arrested after $3M worth of drugs shipped to restaurant

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Employees of a Maine restaurant got a surprise when they opened a large wooden crate that they thought was a shipment of mugs they had recently ordered. Instead, they found a plastic tote that contained what law enforcement suspect is 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl with […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

9 injured by gunfire at South Carolina party now recovering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Masked gunmen fired without warning into a crowd at a late night teen party at a South Carolina park over the weekend, wounding nine people, a sheriff said. All nine hit by gunfire are expected to live, as well as a woman who was injured when she was run over by […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement officers were going door-to-door Sunday searching for clues about a gunman who fled after killing five people in a rural Texas town after his neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard. The alleged shooter, Francisco Oropesa, 38, was considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the […]

13 hours ago

In a photo provided by the University of Vermont Health Network, licensed nursing assistant Jordan ...

Associated Press

Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users

Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday. Newborns were ready to go home about a week earlier compared to those getting standard care. Fewer received opioid medications to reduce withdrawal symptoms such as tremors […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Immunity rejected for officer after overturned conviction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has rejected a former police officer’s claim that he should be immune under self-defense laws from a new trial on murder charges. William “Ben” Darby, whose 2021 murder conviction was overturned in March by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, had asked for a hearing to determine whether […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Armed man wounded, 2 officers hit but saved by vests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an overnight standoff with an armed man barricaded in a Philadelphia home ended when he was shot and wounded by officers who had been fired upon and struck by bullets in their protective vests. First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told WPVI-TV that officers were called to the Germantown home at […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Cardinals broadcaster, World Series champ Mike Shannon dies