Man indicted after seizure of more than 150 pounds of fentanyl at border

PHOENIX — A man was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury after being in control of over 150 pounds of fentanyl at the border, authorities said.

Isidro Pantoja-Ramirez, 57, of Mexicali, Mexico, was stopped on March 24 at a border checkpoint near Yuma and Wellton, Arizona, The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said in a press release.

Border patrol agents conducted a search of Pantoja-Ramirez’s car and revealed 16 packages hidden in the vehicle’s tailgate and spare tire well.

The weight of the packages weighed over 150 pounds and tested positive for fentanyl in the field, authorities said.

Pantoja-Ramirez was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $1 million and up to lifetime supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Yuma Office, is conducting the investigation in this case before Pantoja-Ramirez’s hearing.

