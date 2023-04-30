Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DNA ties man who died in prison to 1984 NJ killing, AG says

Apr 30, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say DNA evidence has proven that a man who died in prison several years ago was responsible for the 1984 murder of a 19-year-old woman whose body wasn’t found for more than a decade after she disappeared from her family home in New Jersey.

The state attorney general and the Mercer County prosecutor’s office last week announced what they called “the conclusive identification” of Nathaniel Harvey, formerly of East Windsor, as the person responsible for the sexual assault and murder of Donna Macho.

Macho, 19, went missing from the East Windsor home where she resided with her parents and sisters on or about Feb. 26, 1984. A Boy Scout troop leader found her skeletal remains in a wooded area in Cranbury on April 2, 1995, and her identity was confirmed by dental records.

Around the time she disappeared, Harvey was arrested in several sexual assaults as well as an unrelated murder. Authorities said he was identified early on as a possible suspect in Macho’s murder “but investigative leads dissipated and the case went cold.”

“During the commission of his crimes, prosecutors say Harvey typically entered unlocked homes, where he would hold captive and rape young women,” authorities alleged.

DNA tests on evidence from the victim’s bedroom could not be matched with a specific person, but tests with current DNA technology matched it to Harvey “and determined that his DNA was the only DNA evidence in the room that should not have been present,” authorities said.

Macho’s body was found in a wooded area by a farm where Harvey briefly worked around the time of her disappearance, and her vehicle was found abandoned by a nearby sewer plant, within walking distance of Harvey’s home, authorities said.

Harvey was sentenced to death and later to life in prison in the 1985 rape and murder of a Plainsboro woman but maintained his innocence for three decades and was awaiting a third trial in the case. He was incarcerated from the time of his 1985 arrest until his death in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton in November 2020, authorities said.

His former attorney, Eric Kleiner, said there was no evidence connecting his client to the 1985 murder “other than Harvey did a lot of bad things.” He declined comment on the announcement on Macho’s slaying but cautioned that the evidence should be carefully scrutinized given the troubled history of Harvey’s conviction.

“There’s a lot of problems with everything having to do with Harvey,” he said, NJ Advance Media for NJ.com reported.

Macho worked as a legal secretary and was hoping to make a career in modeling. Julie Burger, who was 14 when her older sister disappeared, told NJ Advance Media for NJ.com that the case “destroyed my family, the searching, the looking, the wondering.”

Speaking publicly about the case for the first time, she said the family hired “private investigators, trackers, psychics” in an effort to find the person responsible.

“We spent all the money we had,” said Burger, now a resident of Texas. “We still thought that somehow, maybe she was still alive. Maybe she was just hurt, or somebody was holding her. … I’m glad the case is closed, and it was him. But I feel he got away with it.”

United States News

Associated Press

Basketball legend Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, died Saturday at age 73. Rivers died from cancer, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis told the Savannah Morning News. Campbell and Sons Funeral home […]

10 hours ago

Downed trees appear near a property with a damaged roof after a reported tornado hit the area Sunda...

Associated Press

Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches. The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump greets Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Jan. 9, 2020, as he arri...

Associated Press

GOP election officials walking fine line on fraud, integrity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican secretaries of state in Ohio, West Virginia and Missouri have promoted their states’ elections as fair and secure. Yet each also is navigating a fine line on how to address election fraud conspiracies as they gear up campaigns for U.S. Senate or governor in 2024. The split-screen messaging of […]

10 hours ago

Country music legend Willie Nelson finishes his set at the Outlaws & Legends Music Fest in Abilene,...

Associated Press

Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Are there any more real cowboys?” Neil Young sang Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl on a rare evening when he was neither the headliner nor, at age 77, even close to the oldest artist on the bill. Providing an instant answer, Willie Nelson, wearing a cowboy hat and red-white-and-blue guitar […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; man arrested

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teens and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian is charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show. Bay St. Louis Police Chief […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement. Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

DNA ties man who died in prison to 1984 NJ killing, AG says