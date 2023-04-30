Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14

Apr 29, 2023, 9:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Part of a house collapsed and 14 people were injured near The Ohio State University Saturday evening when people climbed onto a roof that was not designed to hold significant weight, authorities said.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said his department received a report around 7:40 p.m. of a roof collapse on East 13th Avenue and arrived to find the roof above a front porch had collapsed while the rest of the home remained intact.

“The few people that were trapped, I believe, were probably unpinned,” Martin said. “It was like their leg was caught under some of the structure and some of the students lifted that off the students. So everybody was kind of out.”

First responders initially found 10 injured people and eventually transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with “various states of injuries” but they all were in stable condition, Martin said.

“It appears the roof was overloaded with students,” Martin said, with estimates ranging from 15 to 45 people on a rooftop “that was not designed to have anybody on it, and it gave way.”

The names of the home owner or occupants were not immediately available.

The home is not on the property of The Ohio State University. The main campus in Columbus has an enrolled student population of 61,677 for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the university’s website.

United States News

A group of people leave a welcome center for migrants in Brownsville, Texas, Friday, April 28, 2023...

Associated Press

Texas border city struggles with large arrival of migrants

Shelters in a Texas city struggled to find space Saturday for migrants who authorities say have abruptly begun crossing by the thousands from Mexico.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Press box collapse at West Virginia softball game injures 9

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — A portion of a press box floor collapsed at a middle school softball tournament in West Virginia on Saturday, injuring nine people, school officials said. Five people were inside the press box at Wayne County High School when the floor gave way while several other people were beneath it, the county […]

21 hours ago

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Atta...

Associated Press

Army identifies 3 soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Army identified on Saturday the three soldiers who were killed when two helicopters collided in Alaska while returning from a training mission. The helicopters were headed to Fort Wainwright from a mission in the Donnelly Training Area when they crashed at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

New Orleans restaurant shooting kills waiter, wounds tourist

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A shooting outside a well-known New Orleans restaurant Friday killed an employee, and one bullet penetrated the restaurant and wounded a Chicago tourist visiting for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Interim New Orleans police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork told reporters Saturday that the shooting happened outside Mandina’s Restaurant in New […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she sold 20 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a Pennsylvania man for nearly $11,000. The April 5 indictment, unsealed Friday in federal court in Little Rock, accuses Candace Chapman Scott, 36, a former mortuary worker, […]

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden takes his sunglasses off at a news conference with South Korea's President Yoon...

Associated Press

Presidential battleground states weigh more election funding

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, officials in several battleground states have proposed boosting funding to add staff, enhance security and expand training within election offices that are facing heavier workloads and heightened public scrutiny.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14