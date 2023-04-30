Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Salt River Tubing opens, offers journey through Tonto National Forest

Apr 29, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Salt River Tubing)...

(Facebook Photo/Salt River Tubing)

(Facebook Photo/Salt River Tubing)

PHOENIX — Just in time for some triple-digit temperatures in the Valley, Salt River Tubing opened for the 2023 season on Saturday.

Under new ownership, Salt River Tubing still offers fun-in-the-sun seekers a journey down a gentle waterway that winds its way through the Tonto National Forest.

“The old owners, I mean this is their baby, they started it (43) years ago,” new owner William Jinks told abc15.com.

“It’s such an icon and a staple … we want to keep the same tradition and the same culture. We just want to improve some technology and speed up the process to make people enjoy it a little better.”

To experience Salt River Tubing, participants can rent a tube online. This rental includes the tube and transportation to and from the river.

Costs range from $18 to $35.

Salt River Tubing’s hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 6. p.m. The deadline to rent a tube is 3 p.m.

It can take participants from 90 minutes to five hours to finish their journey down the waterway, depending on which starting and exit points they choose to utilize and the rate at which the river is moving.

The scenery along the river features saguaro cacti, lush greenery and the occasional glimpse of wildlife.

All guests of Salt River Tubing must be at least eight years old and four feet tall.

