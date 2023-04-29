Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

3 indicted in Alabama mail thefts involving stolen keys

Apr 29, 2023, 9:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Three Alabama residents have been indicted in a federal investigation that found letter carrier illegally sold keys that allowed others to open and pilfer Birmingham-area mailboxes.

The indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Birmingham accuses Keaundria Janae Gresham, 30, of Pleasant Grove, a letter carrier at a local post office, of selling two keys for $3,000 each to Derrell Allen Matthews, 25, of Birmingham.

What the U.S. Postal Service calls “arrow keys” open mail collection boxes. It’s illegal for someone who doesn’t work for the post office to have them.

U.S. Postal Inspector Montaleto Barber said in a sworn statement on April 4 that people who steal mail often then try to illegally cash checks that they find. Barber said thieves have hit boxes outside multiple post offices, including in Hoover and Birmingham, with postal inspectors tracking down Matthews based on surveillance videos of a car registered to him. When they raised Matthews’ house in October, Barber said they found not only an arrow key, but stolen mail, stolen checks and counterfeit checks.

Matthews then bought a second arrow key from Gresham after the initial raid, Barber said, and resumed stealing mail. Matthews and Steven Cornelius Hudson Jr., 34, of Bessemer, were arrested April 2 after Barber said he watched them steal mail from boxes outside a Shelby County post office. They had multiple garbage bags of stolen mail in the car when they were arrested.

Matthews was initially charged on April 4. He was later released on bail. All three are scheduled to be arraigned on May 11. A federal public defender representing Matthews didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday. No lawyers are listed for Hudson and Gresham.

Matthews and Gresham are charged with conspiracy. Matthews is also charged with bribing a public official, illegal possession of U.S. Postal Service keys and possession of stolen mail. Gresham is also charged with accepting a bribe and illegal possession of U.S. Postal Service keys. Hudson is charged with possession of stolen mail.

United States News

Associated Press

Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn’t commit will receive $7.5 million from the county where he was arrested and convicted of the crime. Jefferson County commissioners approved the settlement last week with Floyd Bledsoe, who was released from prison in 2015 […]

10 hours ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Judge Greg Guidry speaks during a hearing for...

Associated Press

Judge in Catholic bankruptcy recuses over church donations

A federal judge overseeing the New Orleans Roman Catholic bankruptcy recused himself in a late-night reversal that came a week after an Associated Press report showed he donated tens of thousands of dollars to the archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church in the case involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims. U.S. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home after the officer failed to show up for work Friday night, authorities said. State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said at a late Friday news conference. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Counselor and inmate stabbed at private prison in Indiana

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A female mental health counselor and a male inmate have been stabbed by another inmate during an attack at a private prison in eastern Indiana, authorities said. The counselor was conducting a group session around 9:40 a.m. Friday with eight male inmates at the New Castle Correctional Facility when one […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...

Associated Press

Nevada governor’s support for ambitious bills is uncertain

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — At the end of a hearing for a bill that would further expand coverage for gender-affirming medical care, transgender rights advocate Brooke Maylath shifted her focus from the majority-Democratic senators before her to the Republican governor who likely will decide the bill’s fate. “This bipartisan support has been described as […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

3 indicted in Alabama mail thefts involving stolen keys