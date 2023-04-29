Police say argument between married couple in Buckeye leads to shooting

PHOENIX — Buckeye police are investigating a shooting involving a married couple.

According to a press release, a man called police around 10 a.m. Friday and reported his wife had shot him.

When police arrived on scene on Wycliff Court, near Verrado Way and Eastview Way, they found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Two children were in the home when the shooting occurred.

Police interviewed the man’s wife, a woman in her 30s, to determine what led to the shooting.

According to police, the incident began as an argument between the husband and wife. At one point, the wife retrieved a handgun and allegedly fired it at the husband.

No arrests have been made as police continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

