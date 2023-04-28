Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jury: Man guilty of 3 killings after ‘ding dong ditch’ prank

Apr 28, 2023, 4:47 PM

FILE - An officer with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Multidisciplinary Accident Investigati...

FILE - An officer with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) investigates the scene of a deadly crash in the Temescal Valley, south of Corona, Calif., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. A jury found a Southern California man guilty Friday, April 28, 2023, in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A jury found a Southern California man guilty Friday in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020, according to a newspaper report.

The victims were among six teens inside a Toyota Prius on Jan. 19, 2020 when Anurag Chandra intentionally rammed their vehicle off the road and fled. The Prius’ driver lost control and the sedan slammed into a tree in Temescal Valley, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The friends had dared one boy to either jump into a pool at night or play “ding dong ditch.” The boy ran up to Chandra’s home — a stranger to the teenagers — rang the doorbell and and ran back to the car when Chandra opened the door.

The jurors found Chandra guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. About 30 people attended the reading of the verdict Friday, including the three survivors, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Chandra’s attorney, David Wohl, and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return requests for comment Friday.

Chandra took the witness stand during his trial and testified that one of the boys rang the doorbell and exposed his buttocks before running away, according to The Press-Enterprise. Chandra testified that he followed because he feared for his family’s safety and wanted to express his anger. He said he was “extremely, extremely mad” from the prank.

Chandra also testified that he drank 12 beers in the hours before the crash, the newspaper reported. He said he did not plan to crash into the Prius and testified that he not stop after rear-ending the sedan because he did not realize anyone had been injured — even though he admitted under cross-examination that he had been driving 99 mph (159 kph) before the collision.

The crash killed 16-year-olds Daniel Hawkins of Corona; Drake Ruiz of Corona; and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Sergio Campusano was the Prius’ 18-year-old driver at the time. He and then-13-year-olds Joshua Hawkins and Joshua Ivascu survived the crash and testified against Chandra during the trial.

Chandra already was facing criminal charges in connection with alleged domestic violence in 2020 when the killings occurred.

United States News

FILE - Montana Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr hoists a microphone into the air on Monday, April 24, 2...

Associated Press

GOP uses state capitol protests to redefine ‘insurrection’

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr looked up from the House floor to supporters in the gallery shouting “Let her speak!” and thrust her microphone into the air.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

St. Louis officer shot during mental health welfare check

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer was shot and wounded Friday afternoon during a welfare check for a man whose relatives were concerned about his mental health, law enforcement officials said. The 44-year-old officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and shoulders but was conscious and alert, St. Louis Police Chief […]

20 hours ago

FILE - An American Ethanol label is shown on a NASCAR race car gas tank at Texas Motor Speedway in ...

Associated Press

EPA allows gasoline with higher ethanol blend during summer

Fuel stations throughout the country will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer under an emergency waiver issued Friday by the EPA.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Outspoken abortion provider LeRoy ‘Lee’ Carhart dies at 81

LeRoy “Lee” Carhart, who emerged from a two-decade career as an Air Force surgeon to become one of the best-known late-term abortion providers in the United States, has died. He was 81. Carhart died Friday, according to Clinics for Abortions & Reproductive Excellence in Bellevue, Nebraska, where he was the medical director. His cause of […]

20 hours ago

FILE - A solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., that Public Service Co. of New Mexico uses to help po...

Associated Press

House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden

The House voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar installations in the U.S.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona man charged with smuggling diamonds through Florida

MIAMI (AP) — An Arizona man was charged in South Florida with illegally smuggling diamonds into the United States. Guilherme Cipriani, 41, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was arrested Wednesday in his home state, according to court records. He made his first court appearance in Arizona, but his next court date is scheduled for May 24 in […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Jury: Man guilty of 3 killings after ‘ding dong ditch’ prank