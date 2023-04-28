Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect in Glendale convenience store murder arrested

Apr 28, 2023, 3:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old man suspected of killing a gas station convenience store clerk last week has been arrested, Glendale police said Friday.

Mohammad Hussain Ataei is accused of shooting Irma Rivera-Martinez, 25, at least 10 times just after 9 p.m. on April 21. He faces first-degree murder charges.

According to police, Ataei entered a gas station at 51st and Glendale avenues dressed in all black. Upon entering the store, he walked towards the back of the store where Rivera-Martinez was stocking shelves.

He then approached Rivera-Martinez and began shooting her multiple times at close range before exiting the store and running from the scene.

Another employee was in the store and saw the heavily disguised suspect but was not harmed.

Surveillance video from the store aided police in locating Ataei as the suspect was wearing distinctive shoes. Detectives were also able to get a vehicle description, along with a license plate to a car registered to Ataei.

Detectives managed to locate and arrest Ataei at a location near 48th and Glendale avenues. A search of his Avondale home produced evidence of the weapon that was used, along with some of the clothing Ataei was wearing the night of the murder.

Ataei has refused to cooperate with detectives and so far a motive for this murder has not been established. Ataei is facing charges of first-degree murder.

