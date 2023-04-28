Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sanders praises shop workers, Ben & Jerry’s on union effort

Apr 28, 2023, 2:01 PM

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, speaks at a news conference, Friday, April 2...

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, speaks at a news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, outside a Ben & Jerry's shop in downtown Burlington, Vt., where workers are seeking to unionize. The workers announced that Ben & Jerry's, which said last week that it supported the plan to unionize, have signed fair election principals. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Workers seeking to unionize at a Ben & Jerry’s retail shop in Burlington, Vermont, the city where the ice cream brand was founded announced Friday that the company has signed the fair election principles.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who has been a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, congratulated the Ben & Jerry’s workers at a press conference in his home city.

“I’m very proud of the work that these workers have done in coming together to form a union and I’m very proud that we have here in Vermont a company like Ben & Jerry’s that has long stood for progressive principles, today saying they’re willing to sit down and negotiate a good contract with their workers,” Sanders said.

Ben & Jerry’s said last week that it supported a plan to unionize by about 40 workers at the retail shop in downtown Burlington.

It said in a statement that it shares “the goal of advancing justice, both inside and outside our company.” The ice cream manufacturer was founded in a former gas station a short distance from the downtown shop.

“That’s why we recognize and support the rights of all workers to unionize and collectively bargain,” the company said. “Ben & Jerry’s is committed to the goal of operating our company in a way that is fair, inclusive, and equitable, while being a dynamic and fun place for all workers.”

United States News

FILE - A solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., that Public Service Co. of New Mexico uses to help po...

Associated Press

House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden

The House voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar installations in the U.S.

18 hours ago

FILE - An officer with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Multidisciplinary Accident Investigati...

Associated Press

Jury: Man guilty of 3 killings after ‘ding dong ditch’ prank

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A jury found a Southern California man guilty Friday in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020, according to a newspaper report. The victims were among six teens inside a Toyota Prius on Jan. 19, 2020 when Anurag Chandra intentionally rammed their […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona man charged with smuggling diamonds through Florida

MIAMI (AP) — An Arizona man was charged in South Florida with illegally smuggling diamonds into the United States. Guilherme Cipriani, 41, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was arrested Wednesday in his home state, according to court records. He made his first court appearance in Arizona, but his next court date is scheduled for May 24 in […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Dancers participate in the Gathering Of Nations Pow Wow at Tingley Coliseum, Friday, April 2...

Associated Press

Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The sister of a woman killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot told jurors Friday that her sister’s funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn’t attend and that she was devastated when she learned her former brother-in-law remarried just a few weeks later. “You don’t get […]

18 hours ago

FILE - A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif...

Associated Press

California approves rule phasing out big diesel trucks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New big rigs and buses that run on diesel would not be sold in California starting in 2036, according to new rules approved by state regulators Friday to wean the state off fossil fuels and combat climate change. The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Sanders praises shop workers, Ben & Jerry’s on union effort