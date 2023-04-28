Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Statue honoring Mamie Till-Mobley to be unveiled in Illinois

Apr 28, 2023, 2:06 PM

FILE - Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of lynching victim Emmett Till, right, and Wilma Allen, of New Orl...

FILE - Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of lynching victim Emmett Till, right, and Wilma Allen, of New Orleans, search for their relatives' names on the black granite table at the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Ala., Nov. 5, 1989. A memorial honoring Till-Mobley will be unveiled Saturday, April 29, 2023, outside the suburban Chicago high school she attended as a young woman, long before she became a critical player in the Civil Rights Movement. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — A memorial honoring Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, will be unveiled Saturday outside the suburban Chicago high school she attended as a young woman, long before she became a critical player in the Civil Rights Movement.

Emmett Till’s 1955 lynching in Mississippi and his mother’s insistence on an open-casket funeral for the 14-year-old served as a catalyst for civil rights. Till-Mobley was a civil rights activist for the rest of her life.

The memorial opening to the public Saturday outside Argo Community High School in Summit, Illinois includes a bronze statue of Till-Mobley with hands spread wide and standing behind a podium, which bears bronze reliefs of her son, the Mississippi barn where he was killed and the Chicago funeral home where thousands of mourners gathered.

No one has been held accountable for the teenager’s kidnapping and murder; the white woman who accused him of whistling at and accosting her died this week at the age of 88.

Till-Mobley died in 2003 in Chicago and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously in December along with her son. Argo Community High School and the Argo Higher Education Fountain raised money toward the project and an annual scholarship for a graduate demonstrating a commitment to social justice.

United States News

FILE - A solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., that Public Service Co. of New Mexico uses to help po...

Associated Press

House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden

The House voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar installations in the U.S.

18 hours ago

FILE - An officer with the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Multidisciplinary Accident Investigati...

Associated Press

Jury: Man guilty of 3 killings after ‘ding dong ditch’ prank

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A jury found a Southern California man guilty Friday in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020, according to a newspaper report. The victims were among six teens inside a Toyota Prius on Jan. 19, 2020 when Anurag Chandra intentionally rammed their […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona man charged with smuggling diamonds through Florida

MIAMI (AP) — An Arizona man was charged in South Florida with illegally smuggling diamonds into the United States. Guilherme Cipriani, 41, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was arrested Wednesday in his home state, according to court records. He made his first court appearance in Arizona, but his next court date is scheduled for May 24 in […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Dancers participate in the Gathering Of Nations Pow Wow at Tingley Coliseum, Friday, April 2...

Associated Press

Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico

Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The sister of a woman killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot told jurors Friday that her sister’s funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn’t attend and that she was devastated when she learned her former brother-in-law remarried just a few weeks later. “You don’t get […]

18 hours ago

FILE - A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif...

Associated Press

California approves rule phasing out big diesel trucks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New big rigs and buses that run on diesel would not be sold in California starting in 2036, according to new rules approved by state regulators Friday to wean the state off fossil fuels and combat climate change. The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Statue honoring Mamie Till-Mobley to be unveiled in Illinois