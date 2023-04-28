Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bill allows DeSantis to run for president while governor

Apr 28, 2023, 11:16 AM

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreign Secre...

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreign Secretary in London, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Republican Ron DeSantis would not have to resign as Florida governor in order to run for president if he chooses under a bill given final approval Friday in by the GOP-dominated state Legislature.

The measure, attached to a much broader elections bill, would carve out an exemption to Florida law requiring anyone seeking office to resign from one they already hold after qualifying as a candidate. Only an officeholder running for U.S. president or vice president would not have to resign.

Supporters portrayed the bill as purely a clarification and not intended specifically for DeSantis, who has not yet announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the coming weeks. The bill passed the state House 76-34 along party lines and now goes to DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

“It is an individual office that is unique. It is the chief executive of our country,” GOP Rep. Ralph Massullo said during House debate Friday. “This isn’t just for our governor, it’s for anyone in politics.”

Democrats called the effort a cynical attempt to clear the way for DeSantis to run while remaining as governor. His current term in Tallahassee would end in January 2027.

“We in this body are doing the governor’s bidding,” said Rep. Angela Nixon, a Democrat. “He needs to resign to run if he wants to run for president, period. Last time I checked, being governor is a full-time job. Running for president takes a lot of work.”

The bill, which makes a number of other changes to Florida election law, passed one day after a federal appeals court upheld a GOP-led election law that was enacted last year. That law was challenged as racially discriminatory by seeking to suppress Black votes, but a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed.

Among other things, it would tighten limits and increase fines for third-party voter registration organizations, impose more restrictions on mail ballots and shift responsibility for determining if a voter is eligible from the state to the individual.

Democrats contended the bill is another step to suppress votes of minorities and economically disadvantaged people to benefit Republicans who already dominate state government and Florida’s federal offices.

“We’re back at it again, making it more difficult for people to register to vote. What we are doing with this bill is unnecessary,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamni. “It’s really frustrating.”

Republicans, however, portrayed the measure as guaranteeing a legitimate vote, streamlining election operations and eliminating ambiguity in the law.

“There is no more sacred thing than our vote,” said GOP Rep. John Snyder. “It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

United States News

A Muslim woman holds out her hands painted with traditional "henna" as she performs an Eid al-Fitr ...

Associated Press

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 22 – 28, 2023

From a woman performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, to a boxer preparing for her bout in a Golden Gloves boxing tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., is pictured on Dec. 14, 2020. A deal to raise th...

Associated Press

Pay rise comes for New Yorkers, but some chafe at compromise

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A deal to raise minimum wages in New York would keep the state near the top of the list of places with the highest base pay for low-paid workers, but the raise amount is disappointing some labor activists who had hoped for a bigger bump. The minimum hourly wage would rise […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother charged in a trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: THE DEFENDANT: Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is a beautician by trade, a mother of three, and a wife — five times over. She’s pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in the deaths of her two […]

15 hours ago

FILE - State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as demonstra...

Associated Press

Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Friday to ban gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people — the battle over which ended with the removal of a transgender lawmaker from the House floor. Montana is one of at least 15 states with laws to ban such care despite protests from […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this March 1, 2010 file photo, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a bi-state sage g...

Associated Press

Bi-state sage grouse considered for threatened status, again

RENO, Nev. (AP) — For the third time in a decade, federal wildlife officials are contemplating whether the bi-state sage grouse deserves protection under the Endangered Species Act. Conservationists blame “political gamesmanship” for leaving the bird in regulatory limbo since 2013. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it’s doing a fresh review after […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: 3 dead in Philadelphia neighborhood shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three people were killed and another injured in a shooting in a Philadelphia residential neighborhood Friday, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately known what spurred the shooting, which was reported around 3:35 p.m., or how many shooters may have been involved. Responding officers found one victim on the front porch of a house […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Bill allows DeSantis to run for president while governor