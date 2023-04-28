Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Audit: Marijuana-rich Oregon must prep for US legalization

Apr 28, 2023, 10:37 AM

Co-founder Tanner Mariani looks over bags of marijuana buds that fill the showroom of the Portland ...

Co-founder Tanner Mariani looks over bags of marijuana buds that fill the showroom of the Portland Cannabis Market in Portland, Ore., on March 31, 2023. Oregon, which has huge stockpiles of marijuana, should prepare for the U.S. government eventually legalizing the drug and position the state as a national leader in the industry, state auditors said Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon should prepare for the U.S. government eventually legalizing marijuana and position the state, with its huge stockpiles of the drug, as a national leader in the industry, state auditors said Friday.

Oregon, long known for its potent marijuana, would be competing with other pot-producing states — particularly California, which also has a vast oversupply — for the export market if marijuana is ever legalized nationally.

“Now is the time for Oregon to prepare its system for a future when cannabis is legal nationally,” said a statement Friday from Oregon Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers, whose office conducted the audit.

A total of 21 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational use of marijuana, but activists see little chance of the current Congress moving toward national legalization. Still, there’s hope the Biden administration will allow pot commerce among states that have legalized it.

The legislatures of Oregon and California have already authorized their governors to enter into interstate cannabis trade agreements if the feds allow it. Lawmakers in Washington state followed suit this month, with the measure waiting for Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.

Oregon’s auditors reminded the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission to follow its own strategic plan to position the state as a national leader by increasing the number of speaking engagements at national conferences, holding more statewide meetings and championing a nationwide framework for cannabis regulation.

OLCC Executive Director Craig Prins wrote in response that his agency is keen on moving quickly if, and when, interstate marijuana commerce is permitted.

Prins said he expects that “only the highest quality products from well-regulated systems, that have recognized testing, packaging, labeling, and traceability standards, will be allowed for sale into other states.”

Oregon has been prioritizing these standards, aimed at protecting consumers, for years, Prins said.

The state audit suggested that Oregon marijuana regulators should have looser rules. For example, it questioned the OLCC’s requirement that marijuana businesses keep their stash behind steel doors and have 24-hour video surveillance systems.

“A steel door cannot prevent someone from purchasing cannabis legally in Oregon and taking that cannabis out of the state,” the auditors said.

It’s an open secret that some licensed growers have funneled product to the out-of-state black market to stay afloat, because the oversupply — there is 3 million pounds (1.36 million kilograms) of unused cannabis in Oregon’s supply chain — has driven wholesale and retail prices to record lows. In addition, officials in Oregon have been cracking down on illegal marijuana farms, financed by foreign criminal cartels, in the lush, forested valleys of southern Oregon.

The auditors noted that federal authorities have been hands-off on states that legalize marijuana since the “Cole Memorandum,” written by a U.S. deputy attorney general, came out in 2013. The memorandum said federal intervention wouldn’t be necessary as long as marijuana in those states was not trafficked to other states or distributed to minors, among other conditions.

It was rescinded in January 2018 by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But four months later, Oregon’s then-U.S. attorney issued five priorities that closely mirrored the Cole Memorandum.

The Oregon auditors concluded that the risk of federal intervention in the state’s regulated system is increasingly unlikely, in part because it hasn’t happened yet. They also cited “the changing social and political environments, and increasing number of draft federal bills focused on cannabis reform.”

The auditors said the OLCC should make burdensome marijuana regulations more like those governing distilled spirits, which the agency also regulates.

Additional regulations, lack of banking support, combined with federal tax burdens “increase operating costs, decrease competition and business diversity, and leave many cannabis startups underserved and overlooked,” the auditors said.

United States News

Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the Montana...

Associated Press

Conflict over transgender rights simmers across the US

As transgender people have increasingly gained acceptance and visibility, conservative lawmakers have zeroed in on restricting their rights: keeping transgender children off girls’ sports teams and out of certain bathrooms, and blocking them from receiving gender-affirming medical care. In response, a growing number of Democratic-controlled states officials have moved to protect such rights, especially access […]

14 hours ago

Six-time WWE champion, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, poses for a portrait to promote his new reality s...

Associated Press

Steve Austin ‘vulnerable’ in ‘Stone Cold Takes on America’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin missed out on many seemingly mundane experiences during his legendary, bloodied, broken-bodied rise to becoming one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. But the Texas Rattlesnake is making up for lost time with his new adventure reality series, “Stone Cold Takes on America.” “It’s about […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Officers walk out of the apartment complex where four people, one woman and three men, were ...

Associated Press

Man gets 240 years in prison for 2020 slayings of 4 people

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of four counts of murder and other charges in the fatal Indianapolis shootings of three young men and a young woman was sentenced Friday to 240 years in prison. Lasean Watkins also was found guilty in March of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the […]

14 hours ago

The Merced River rages through Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Much of ...

Associated Press

Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — After winter storms dumped massive amounts of snow on California’s mountains, visitors to the state’s famed Yosemite National Park can catch a glimpse of rushing streams, scenic waterfalls and hillsides covered in white. But some views will be off limits starting late Friday as the park temporarily closes much […]

14 hours ago

Demonstrators and children advocating for gun safety and common sense gun laws along 21st Ave S in ...

Associated Press

Gov’s office: Tennessee session on guns likely after July 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office said Friday that a deadly school shooting last month would likely have to take place after July 4. The Republican governor’s spokesperson, Jade Byers, said Lee’s office offered lawmakers a list of potential dates for the special session from May through August, and determined that it […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Agency clarifies frack waste ban in Delaware River watershed

An environmental group that accused regulators of weakening a ban on the dumping of fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed has dropped its federal lawsuit, saying its most pressing concerns have been addressed. Damascus Citizens for Sustainability sued the Delaware River Basin Commission in January, about a month after regulators voted to ban the […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Audit: Marijuana-rich Oregon must prep for US legalization