Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson goes on auction block

Apr 28, 2023, 9:26 AM

This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portr...

This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portrait of the Buffalo Bills running back in 1977. The portrait, which was in the collection of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and deaccessioned in 2011, will be auctioned, will be auctioned in New York on May 16. (Phillips via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Phillips via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — It was 1977, and O.J. Simpson.

Simpson, then 30, showed up without a football or a jersey, and Warhol had to scramble to find a ball. That Polaroid shoot led to 11 silkscreen portraits; one of them is now going on auction for the first time.

Signed by both men, the portrait is billed by the auction house as a work that brings together two of the most recognizable names of the 20th century and captures “a trajectory of celebrity and tragedy.”

“Warhol certainly could never have imagined how differently the image would come to be viewed, nor the controversy that still lingers around its subject today,” said Robert Manley, co-head of 20th century and contemporary art at the Phillips auction house, which is auctioning the work May 16.

It was almost two decades after Warhol’s photo shoot, in 1995, Ronald Goldman. He was later found liable for the deaths by a California civil court jury that ordered him to pay $33.5 million to victims’ families.

In a separate case more than a decade later, Simpson was convicted by a jury in Las Vegas for leading five men, including two with guns, in a 2007 discharged from parole in December 2021.

Manley noted that five decades after Warhol made it, the portrait still evokes a strong reaction.

“Those who view the image of Simpson staring directly down the camera are likely to recall the other notorious picture of the celebrity — his mugshot,” Manley said. “Juxtaposing these two images, created at such different points in Simpson’s life, shows a fascinating trajectory of celebrity and tragedy.”

Commissioned as part of the broader “Athletes” series that included Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, where it was donated in 1992 and, according to a spokesperson there, never displayed.

In 2011, it was deaccessioned — or permanently removed from the collection — and sold to an anonymous collector in a private sale through Christie’s, with proceeds going to fund preservation of other items in the hall’s collection, said hall spokesperson Rich Desrosiers. Phillips estimates the portrait will sell in the $300,000 to $500,000 range. As with any of the athletes in the series, Simpson would not have existing rights to proceeds, the auction house said.

The highest price achieved at auction for one of Warhol’s Simpson portraits was $687,000, sold in 2019.

Warhol photographed Simpson died in 1987 at age 58.

The work will be on public display May 6-15 in New York before being auctioned.

United States News

The Merced River rages through Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Much of ...

Associated Press

Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — After winter storms dumped massive amounts of snow on California’s mountains, visitors to the state’s famed Yosemite National Park can catch a glimpse of rushing streams, scenic waterfalls and hillsides covered in white. But some views will be off limits starting late Friday as the park temporarily closes much […]

13 hours ago

Demonstrators and children advocating for gun safety and common sense gun laws along 21st Ave S in ...

Associated Press

Gov’s office: Tennessee session on guns likely after July 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office said Friday that a deadly school shooting last month would likely have to take place after July 4. The Republican governor’s spokesperson, Jade Byers, said Lee’s office offered lawmakers a list of potential dates for the special session from May through August, and determined that it […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Agency clarifies frack waste ban in Delaware River watershed

An environmental group that accused regulators of weakening a ban on the dumping of fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed has dropped its federal lawsuit, saying its most pressing concerns have been addressed. Damascus Citizens for Sustainability sued the Delaware River Basin Commission in January, about a month after regulators voted to ban the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Greener pastures? 2,500 hopeful sheep cross Idaho highway

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Why did 2,500 sheep cross the road? Because the grass was greener on the other side. In Idaho, it’s not unusual to see ranchers moving a bleating herd of sheep up to higher elevation at this time of year. But the sight of 2,500 wooly beasts trotting across a highway this […]

13 hours ago

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Gillum trial: Jurors deliberate after closing arguments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Friday in the corruption case against former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum, who came within a whisker of defeating Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018. Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Friday morning following a nearly two-week trial. Prosecutors have accused Gillum of using […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles south of Galveston, Texas, in the Gulf of M...

Associated Press

Court ends challenge to 2021 Gulf oil and gas lease sale

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit by environmentalists seeking to block the 2021 sale of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases auctioned off by the federal government was rejected Friday by a federal appeals court in Washington. Energy companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil offered a combined $192 million for drilling rights on […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson goes on auction block