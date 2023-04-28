Close
Biden declares Fort Lauderdale disaster area after flooding

Apr 28, 2023, 8:41 AM

FILE - Receding floodwaters surround a home on Las Olas (Spanish for "The Waves") Boulevard in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. President Joe Biden declared Florida's Broward County a disaster area Friday, April 28, two weeks after record-breaking rain left parts of Fort Lauderdale and its suburbs flooded. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Florida’s Broward County a disaster area Friday, two weeks after record-breaking rain left parts of Fort Lauderdale and its suburbs flooded.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had requested the declaration earlier this week. The declaration makes Broward residents and business owners who incurred damage to their homes and other property eligible for a wide range of federal loans and other assistance. Local governments and nonprofit organizations are also eligible.

More than 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water. About 1,000 homes were severely damaged, according to the state.

The flooding also closed the airport for almost two days. Gas deliveries to the port were also slowed, causing long lines at the pump.

The Republican governor is expected to soon announce that he will seek his party’s nomination to challenge Biden in next year’s election.

While frequently sniping at each other, the Democratic president and the governor have seen their administrations work together after disasters. That includes last year’s a condo tower in Surfside, which killed 98.

