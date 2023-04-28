Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

A key inflation gauge tracked by Fed remained high in March

Apr 28, 2023, 5:41 AM

File - A potential buyer looks over an 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday...

File - A potential buyer looks over an 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its March report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A key index of underlying inflation that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve remained elevated last month, keeping the Fed on track to raise interest rates next week for the 10th time since March of last year.

The index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs to capture “core” prices, rose 0.3% from February to March and 4.6% from a year earlier — still far above the Fed’s 2% target rate. Some Fed officials are concerned that core inflation hasn’t declined much since reaching 4.7% in July.

Overall prices ticked up just 0.1% from February to March, the smallest monthly rise since last July and down from a 0.3% increase from January to February, Friday’s Commerce Department report showed. Compared with a year ago, inflation slowed to just 4.2% from 5% in February, though much of that decline reflected lower gas prices. That is the lowest year-over-year overall inflation figure in nearly two years.

The government also reported that consumer spending was unchanged from February to March after a tiny gain of 0.1% the previous month, a sign consumers are getting more cautious amid high inflation and interest rates.

United States News

FILE - Planned Parenthood of Utah is shown on June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A Utah court on Fri...

Associated Press

Utah judge to consider challenge to new abortion clinic ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge on Friday will consider a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing a statewide ban on abortion clinics set to begin taking effect next week. Planned Parenthood argues a state law passed earlier this year will effectively end access to abortion throughout the state when clinics next […]

6 hours ago

An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25, 2023, that is o...

Associated Press

PGE announces major clean energy storage project in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric, the utility serving Portland, Oregon, plans to announce Friday it is putting in 400 MW of power, the second-largest battery storage installation in the United States. The significance of such projects is they diminish the need for power plants that burn fossil fuels that warm the planet. Only […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Prince’s Trust gala draws plenty of celebrities, donations

NEW YORK (AP) — The star-studded Prince’s Trust Global Gala raised more than $1.7 million Thursday night at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as a wide range of grantees — past and present — explained how King Charles III’s charity has improved their lives. “Luther” star Idris Elba revealed that without a grant from […]

6 hours ago

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are op...

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures slip ahead of inflation data

Wall Street pointed toward small declines early Friday ahead of the release of closely-watched inflation data that could influence what the Federal Reserve does at its policy meeting next week. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each slipped 0.4%. The Commerce Department releases its consumer spending report Friday, which contains a […]

1 day ago

From left, Prince Dwumfour, Nicole Teliano and Peter Ezechukwu walk near the scene of the fatal sho...

Associated Press

A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Nicole Teliano used to play games on her phone in the mayor’s office while her mother worked down the hall several evenings a month, tending to the tedious, often acrimonious task of serving in local government. The 11-year-old girl didn’t mind sharing her mother, Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, with the nearly […]

1 day ago

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to a question during the Kentucky gubernat...

Associated Press

Rising GOP star embroiled in tough Kentucky primary fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Flagged as a rising Republican star who worked for Mitch McConnell and pitched Donald Trump’s campaign to Black voters, Daniel Cameron could have taken a cautious approach and run for reelection as attorney general. Instead, he took a career-defining risk by plunging into Kentucky’s competitive race for governor against a popular […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

A key inflation gauge tracked by Fed remained high in March