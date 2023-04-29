Phoenix announces Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be city holiday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted last Wednesday to make Indigenous Peoples’ Day a city holiday on the second Monday of October each year.

The goal of making the city holiday is to celebrate the history and culture of indigenous American peoples, recognizing the losses they experienced and honoring the contributions they continue to make in our society, according to a press release from the city.

This year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day will fall on Oct. 9, the same day as Columbus Day.

The holiday’s history dates back to 1977 when the International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas met to conjure ideas to replace Columbus Day in the Americas, according to the release.

The City Council of Berkeley first instituted Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 1992 and many other places have since followed.

Additionally, President Joe Biden commemorated the holiday with a proclamation in 2021.

Gallego and the council announced this will be a paid holiday and confirmed that it will begin this year.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.