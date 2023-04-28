Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Panel: Florida election law didn’t target Black voters

Apr 27, 2023, 5:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld a Florida election law Thursday that a lower court had ruled was aimed at suppressing Black voters.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s March 2022 ruling was flawed. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 split decision that evidence did not show that lawmakers deliberately targeted Black voters.

The law tightens rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, Walker wrote in his ruling.

Florida’s Republican-led Legislature has joined several others around the country in passing election reforms after Republican former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Democrats have called such reforms a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made the election bill a 2021 priority. The state was immediately sued by voting rights groups.

“We are deeply disappointed and disturbed by today’s appeals court decision, upholding a racist attack on our voting rights and rejecting the concerns of Black and Brown Floridians who are disproportionately impacted by SB 90,” Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground Education Fund, Inc., said in a statement. “Let’s be clear, Governor DeSantis and the Florida GOP passed this voter suppression law with the intent to silence Black voices and diminish the power of Black voters, who are a threat to their political power.”

The two appeals court judges in the majority were both nominated by Republican presidents, and the dissenting judge was nominated by a Democratic president. Walker was also nominated by a Democrat.

United States News

This image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Fondomonte Arizona,...

Associated Press

In Arizona, fresh scrutiny of Saudi-owned farm’s water use

WASHINGTON (AP) — In rural Arizona’s La Paz County, on the state’s rugged border with California, the decision by a Saudi-owned dairy company to grow alfalfa in the American Southwest for livestock in the Gulf kingdom first raised eyebrows nearly a decade ago. Now, worsening drought has focused new attention on the company and whether […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Montana Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr hoists a microphone into the air on Monday, April 24, 2...

Associated Press

GOP uses state capitol protests to redefine ‘insurrection’

Silenced by her Republican colleagues, Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr looked up from the House floor to supporters in the gallery shouting “Let her speak!” and thrust her microphone into the air — amplifying the sentiment the Democratic transgender lawmaker was forbidden from expressing. It was a brief moment of defiance and chaos. While seven […]

22 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sho...

Associated Press

What to know about tick, Lyme season following a mild winter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After a mild winter in the U.S., will there be an uptick in ticks this year? Researchers say it is hard to predict how the tick season will play out. This year’s mild winter and early snow melt, though, could mean more ticks earlier than usual and a wider spread of […]

22 hours ago

James Corden arrives at a screening of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," during PaleyFest, Su...

Associated Press

Corden addresses divisive America in final ‘Late Late Show’

James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday’s final episode of CBS’ “ The Late Late Show” to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology. “We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot. I’ve watched divisions […]

22 hours ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review conferenc...

Associated Press

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury, per source

Former VP Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

22 hours ago

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special leg...

Associated Press

NY judges will get more power in setting bail, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Judges in New York will have more discretion to jail people awaiting trial for alleged crimes, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday night, a policy change fiercely resisted by some of her fellow Democrats. The governor held a state Capitol news conference to announce that a “conceptual agreement” had been reached on […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Panel: Florida election law didn’t target Black voters