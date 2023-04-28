Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Super Show returns to State Farm Stadium on Saturday

Apr 28, 2023, 7:00 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Arizona Super Show is returning to Glendale at State Farm Stadium this Saturday for an afternoon of spectacular vehicles.

The event will have premier custom and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars and special interest exhibitors from across the western United States and beyond, according to a press release. It will kick off at noon.

The Arizona Super Show highlights both American classics and customs, showcases different paint jobs, interiors and customized modifications that embody American culture.

The show will also have a multitude of entertainers including Miriah Avila, Decoy and many more to fill the day.

Additional to the entertainment, there will be a car hop exhibition featuring the top contenders in the industry, according to the release.

Tickets can be purchased online starting at $47 each. Children ages 2-12 will require a ticket, but their tickets can only be purchased at the box office. The Child must be present at the time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

