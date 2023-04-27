Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Teen accused in death of transgender woman from documentary

Apr 27, 2023, 4:48 PM

In this family photo provided by sister Kilya Williams, Koko Da Doll, a subject of the documentary ...

In this family photo provided by sister Kilya Williams, Koko Da Doll, a subject of the documentary "Kokomo City," about the lives of transgender Black women, poses for a picture on vacation near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sept. 24, 2022. Koko was shot dead in Atlanta, late Wednesday, April 19, 2023, family members say. Atlanta police say they are investigating the shooting and that it could be classified as a hate crime. (Kilya Williams via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kilya Williams via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — A 17-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting death earlier this month of Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, police said Thursday.

The teenager faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of the 35-year-old transgender woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams. The teenager surrendered to officers at a precinct in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, identifying himself as the person of interest being sought in the case, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police had previously released surveillance images of a man wearing a sports jersey walking up to the entrance of an apartment building. Authorities said detectives wanted to identify the person “to assist with the current investigation on the homicide.”

The teenager said he was the man in the photos, but he denied shooting anyone, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the newspaper.

A witness said she saw Williams arguing with a man before hearing gunshots. The witness said she ran over to help.

In addition to the murder and assault charges, the teenager faces a count of possessing a gun during the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Koko had gained notice earlier this year when she and others appeared in the documentary “Kokomo City,” describing her life as a transgender woman, her interactions with Black men as a sex worker, and the threats of violence she sometimes faced.

“Kokomo City” director D. Smith wrote in a statement on Instagram that she wanted to make a movie “to show the fun, humanized, natural side of Black trans women” and not focus on “trauma or the statistics of murder of transgender lives.”

“Kokomo City” won a NEXT Innovator Award and an audience award at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and also won an award at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival. It’ was presented earlier this month at the Atlanta Film Festival. Magnolia Pictures plans to release the film widely later this year.

Koko was the third Black trans woman to be killed in Atlanta. The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ rights group, tracked at least 38 transgender people nationwide who were killed in 2022.

United States News

James Corden arrives at a screening of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," during PaleyFest, Su...

Associated Press

Corden addresses divisive America in final ‘Late Late Show’

James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday’s final episode of CBS’ “ The Late Late Show” to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology. “We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I’ve watched American change a lot. I’ve watched divisions […]

20 hours ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review conferenc...

Associated Press

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury, per source

Former VP Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

20 hours ago

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special leg...

Associated Press

NY judges will get more power in setting bail, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Judges in New York will have more discretion to jail people awaiting trial for alleged crimes, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday night, a policy change fiercely resisted by some of her fellow Democrats. The governor held a state Capitol news conference to announce that a “conceptual agreement” had been reached on […]

20 hours ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters just after the Republican majorit...

Associated Press

Debt ceiling: McCarthy wins 1st round, Biden eyes long game

Speaker Kevin McCarthy surprised Washington when he showed he could unite the House's raucous Republican majority to pass a sweeping package to raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending reductions.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Panel: Florida election law didn’t target Black voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld a Florida election law Thursday that a lower court had ruled was aimed at suppressing Black voters. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s March 2022 ruling was flawed. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 split decision that evidence did […]

20 hours ago

FILE - South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with reporters, Feb. 3, 2007, in Sioux F...

Associated Press

Court unseals search warrant affidavits in Sanford probe

Investigators found that images of nude underage girls were transmitted on an email account they linked to billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, documents unsealed Thursday showed, but they were unable to prove who sent them or where that person was at the time. Sanford’s attorney said in a statement that the newly released documents contain […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Teen accused in death of transgender woman from documentary