Whiskies of the World tour travels to Scottsdale for summer debut

Apr 29, 2023, 5:00 AM

(Whiskies of the World photo)...

(Whiskies of the World photo)

(Whiskies of the World photo)

PHOENIX — Whiskies of the World, a premier tasting tour across America, will debut in Scottsdale for the first time ever in June.

On June 10 at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, the “one-of-a-kind” tasting will together some of the finest whiskey distillers and brands from around the world, according to a press release.

The Whiskies of the World tour will span 12 cities with Scottsdale being the second stop on the trip. It starts in Washington D.C. on June 2 and ends in Brooklyn on Dec. 9.

Whiskey connoisseurs can enjoy a variety of scotches, craft bourbons, ryes and single malts hailing from countries such as Japan, Scotland, Israel and Australia.

“We are so excited to be bringing Whiskies of the World back for another year,” consulting agency a21 CEO Brett Friedman said in the release.

“With thousands of new attendees joining us year after year, we’ve expanded the tour to a number of new cities we are thrilled to share the magic with. Our ultimate goal is to create an immersive experience for whiskey lovers and novices alike, and we believe that with the addition of these new markets, this year’s event will be the best yet.”

Aside from the tastings, the tour will include a series of masterclasses led by world-renowned whiskey educators so guests can learn about whiskey making and the history of their favorite brands.

