Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawsuit: California prisons target ‘foreign-born’ inmates

Apr 27, 2023, 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s corrections agency routinely refers inmates who appear to be “foreign-born” to federal immigration authorities even if they are U.S. citizens and lawful residents, with some improperly detained by the government for weeks after their sentences, said a lawsuit filed in state court Thursday.

The lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Foundation of Northern California also says that inmates singled out as being born outside the U.S. are denied access to rehabilitative programs.

Lawyers representing former and current inmates said in a news release announcing the lawsuit that California’s policies and practices target immigrants and refugees based on place of birth, race and other prohibited classifications.

Corrections officials refer hundreds of people each year to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, for possible deportation, even those born in the U.S., the lawsuit states.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the complaint, plaintiff Brian Bukle was referred to ICE because he was born outside the country even though corrections records indicated his status as a U.S. citizen. He was transferred into ICE custody at the end of his sentence in June 2020 — missing Father’s Day with his son — and was released after more than a month only after an immigration lawyer intervened.

Corrections officials also flagged another plaintiff, Anouthinh “Choy” Pangthong, to ICE even though he is a U.S. citizen born in a refugee camp. He spent nearly 19 years in prison fearing deportation and needed an attorney to remove the federal hold, the complaint states.

Pangthong said in a statement that at one point he almost hoped to stay in state custody “to just avoid being ripped apart from my home and family. Deportation would mean losing my loved ones and a life rooted in the community and state I call home.”

The complaint states that the state agency’s department operations manual directs staff to refer inmates who are foreign-born to federal immigration authorities for possible deportation, even though many people born abroad are naturalized U.S. citizens or permanent residents who cannot be deported.

The complaint filed in Alameda County provides examples of inmates, some identified only by their initials, denied access to re-entry and other rehabilitative programs because they were flagged as foreign-born.

United States News

Associated Press

Indiana middle school shooter ordered to stay in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge ordered a former student who opened fire at an Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, to remain in custody after a corrections employee said Thursday that he “fist-bumped” her breast. The former student, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, had been […]

17 hours ago

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Gillum trial: Official says PR firm was active in campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former campaign official for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 testified Thursday that a public relations agency owner charged alongside the former candidate was actively involved in the campaign’s get-out-the-vote efforts. Federal prosecutors rested their public corruption case around noon against former Tallahassee mayor […]

17 hours ago

Ed Sheeran leaves federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. In a packed New York courtr...

Associated Press

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with a New York jury

NEW YORK (AP) — In a packed New York courtroom, Ed Sheeran picked up his guitar Thursday and launched into a tune that has him locked in a copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get it On” as the only audience that mattered — a jury — looked on. Sheeran was an hour […]

17 hours ago

Dennis Maliq Barnes speaks during an interview at International High School of New Orleans in New O...

Associated Press

New Orleans student’s scholarship offers surpass $9 million

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He is a senior at 16. His grade point average is 4.98. Even before graduating from high school, he has earned 27 college credits and, perhaps the most impressive numbers of all, he has scholarship offers from around 130 colleges and universities that, as of Thursday, totaled more than $9 million. […]

17 hours ago

Actor Hugh Jackman, left, is joined by Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley onstage at the Global...

Associated Press

Global Citizen’s next campaign: Reform climate financing

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley repeated her call Thursday to rewrite the rules of global development banks to relieve the debts of middle and lower income countries and increase funding for climate adaptation. “It cannot be easier for a young person to get a 30 year mortgage than for our country […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Little hero:’ Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A boy grabbed the steering wheel on a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area road after the driver had passed out, authorities said. “Someone call 911. Now!” seventh-grader Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Lawsuit: California prisons target ‘foreign-born’ inmates