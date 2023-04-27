Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested in Texas

Apr 27, 2023, 1:04 PM

This image provided by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office shows Jerry Raynes, who was apprehended in...

This image provided by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office shows Jerry Raynes, who was apprehended in Spring Valley, Texas days after he and three other inmates escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi's capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said. Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. (Hinds County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hinds County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail last weekend and fled to Texas after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle has been arrested in a Houston suburb, authorities announced Thursday.

Jerry Raynes was apprehended in Spring Valley days after he and three other inmates escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck after the escape.

The other two, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, are still on the loose, and authorities had no updates Thursday on their possible whereabouts.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes’ capture. He will be held before facing extradition back to Mississippi, Jones said Thursday. Raynes had been incarcerated for auto theft and burglary.

Before his arrest, Raynes had been spotted on surveillance video at a service station in Spring Valley around 11 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe he fled to Texas after stealing a Hinds County Public Works vehicle, which was recovered in the Houston suburb. It was unknown whether Raynes traveled alone.

Authorities did not initially provide more information Thursday on how they located Raynes.

The four men are believed to have escaped from the Raymon Detention Center through breaches in a cell and the roof. Jones said the men might have camped out on the roof before fleeing and going their separate ways.

Raynes had previously escaped from custody, breaking out of a work center attached to the Raymond Detention Center in 2021 and fleeing in a stolen pickup, according to WAPT-TV.

In July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.

The problems at the Raymond facility date back years. The U.S. Justice Department sued Hinds County in 2016 after finding unconstitutional conditions at the jail, including violence among detainees and by staff against detainees. It also found problems with the treatment of juveniles and suicidal detainees. And, it said, there were cell doors that would not lock.

The four escapees had been in custody for various felony charges, most involving theft.

The man Arrington is suspected of killing was Anthony Watts, a 61-year-old church pastor who was shot and killed Monday around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Jackson after he pulled over to help a man who matched Arrington’s description. That man shot Watts several times and then stole his Red Dodge Ram, police said. Watts died at the scene.

Arrington later broke into a home in Conway, where he shot a deputy, set the residence on fire and died.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

United States News

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Gillum trial: Official says PR firm was active in campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former campaign official for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 testified Thursday that a public relations agency owner charged alongside the former candidate was actively involved in the campaign’s get-out-the-vote efforts. Federal prosecutors rested their public corruption case around noon against former Tallahassee mayor […]

17 hours ago

Ed Sheeran leaves federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. In a packed New York courtr...

Associated Press

Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with a New York jury

NEW YORK (AP) — In a packed New York courtroom, Ed Sheeran picked up his guitar Thursday and launched into a tune that has him locked in a copyright dispute over Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get it On” as the only audience that mattered — a jury — looked on. Sheeran was an hour […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit: California prisons target ‘foreign-born’ inmates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s corrections agency routinely refers inmates who appear to be “foreign-born” to federal immigration authorities even if they are U.S. citizens and lawful residents, with some improperly detained by the government for weeks after their sentences, said a lawsuit filed in state court Thursday. The lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties […]

17 hours ago

Dennis Maliq Barnes speaks during an interview at International High School of New Orleans in New O...

Associated Press

New Orleans student’s scholarship offers surpass $9 million

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He is a senior at 16. His grade point average is 4.98. Even before graduating from high school, he has earned 27 college credits and, perhaps the most impressive numbers of all, he has scholarship offers from around 130 colleges and universities that, as of Thursday, totaled more than $9 million. […]

17 hours ago

Actor Hugh Jackman, left, is joined by Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley onstage at the Global...

Associated Press

Global Citizen’s next campaign: Reform climate financing

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley repeated her call Thursday to rewrite the rules of global development banks to relieve the debts of middle and lower income countries and increase funding for climate adaptation. “It cannot be easier for a young person to get a 30 year mortgage than for our country […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Little hero:’ Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A boy grabbed the steering wheel on a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area road after the driver had passed out, authorities said. “Someone call 911. Now!” seventh-grader Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested in Texas