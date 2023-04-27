Close
CNN’s Dana Bash replaces King on ‘Inside Politics’ show

Apr 27, 2023, 11:42 AM

FILE - CNN correspondent Dana Bash poses at the premiere of the HBO television series "Winning Time...

FILE - CNN correspondent Dana Bash poses at the premiere of the HBO television series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," on March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Bash will replace John King as host of the network's “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — CNN veteran political correspondent Dana Bash will replace John King as host of the network’s “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday.

King will lead a new reporting project where he tells stories about voters in key battleground states, the network said.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

Bash, a 30-year CNN employee who will be replacing her former husband on “Inside Politics,” will continue as co-anchor with Jake Tapper of the weekend “State of the Union” program.

“John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter,” she said.

