Home-cooked foods bill veto override fails

In what may be the most delicious protest in Arizona history, tamale makers gathered at the state capitol this week in support of an attempted veto override of HB2509, the home-cooked foods dubbed “the tamale bill.”

The override failed in a 35-23 vote, falling five votes short of the required two-thirds support.

The latest Valley homeless statistics

The latest data from Maricopa Association of Government’s single-day point-in-time homeless count finds more people are experiencing homelessness in the Valley this year compared to last year.

Homelessness increased by 7% in metro Phoenix since 2022, but the number of unsheltered people declined by 2%, according to the report, meaning more people are living in homeless shelters than last year.

Suns close out their first series with a win, face Denver

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs after an incredible performance in Game 5 from superstar Devin Booker.

Booker scored 47 points and now holds the title of most games of 40-plus points in franchise history with six, passing Charles Barkley.

The Suns take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

