Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

West Virginians fear log plant’s potential health risks

Apr 27, 2023, 10:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Residents of a small West Virginia town less than two hours from the nation’s capital are worried that their health and quality of life in the Allegheny Mountains will be upended by a logging company’s plans to relocate a toxic-spewing fumigation factory to their backyard.

Regulators will hold a public hearing next week in response to outrage over Allegheny Wood Products’ proposal to move the factory 16 miles (26 kilometers) within the same county from Moorefield to Baker. An existing air permit allows the Moorefield facility, which treats logs before overseas shipment, to annually emit nearly 10 tons of the ozone-depleting pesticide methyl bromide into the atmosphere.

Hardy County, which is along the Virginia border, has about 14,000 residents, considerable poultry and other agricultural operations, and offers tourists a network of river float trips and hiking and cycling trails.

Allegheny Wood Products applied for an air quality permit for the Baker plant in January. The state Department of Environmental Protection told the company that all state and federal air quality requirements would be met and that the Division of Air Quality has made preliminary plans to issue the permit.

A virtual public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on May 4, Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Terry Fletcher said. A public comment period that initially was set to expire on May 5 has been extended to May 12, Fletcher said.

A telephone message left with the Petersburg-based company on the facility plans wasn’t returned.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says methyl bromide is an odorless, colorless gas used to control pests in shipping and agriculture. While dozens of countries have stopped most uses of methyl bromide, the countries to where Allegheny exports the logs require the pesticide fumigation treatment.

Under a three-decade-old international treaty called the Montreal Protocol, the United States and 197 other countries restricted most uses of methyl bromide, including in soil applications for crops, in an attempt to protect the ozone layer. But pre-shipment applications to logs were allowed to continue to help prevent the introduction or spread of pests and diseases. That exemption is valid until an acceptable alternative for methyl bromide is found, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not approved one.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methyl bromide also is a neurotoxin that can cause lung disease, convulsions, comas and ultimately death. In 2015, a family of four from Delaware was sickened after methyl bromide was sprayed for pest control at the Caribbean resort where they were staying in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About 20 states now regulate the use of methyl bromide in log fumigation, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center,

Allegheny Wood Products has operated a fumigation facility without much fanfare at its Moorefield logging yard since 2018. A recent state inspection determined “the facility is in compliance with the terms and conditions of its state-issued permit,” Fletcher said in an email.

According to documents filed with state regulators, the Moorefield property has been sold, and Allegheny Wood Products must move the fumigation facility. A plot of land was chosen just off U.S. Route 48 in unincorporated Baker. The documents said there are only a few houses near the proposed site in the rural area.

So far, comments sent to the Department of Environmental Protection have been overwhelmingly against the relocation. The public hearing will be held virtually and not in person, to the dismay of some who said not every resident has access to the internet.

Betsy Orndoff-Sayers, the mayor of the nearby community of Wardensville, demanded in a letter to the Department of Environmental Protection that the state set up an air monitoring station in Hardy County.

“We are very concerned about the effect this toxic substance may have on the quality of life, long-term health, business operation, and tourism in Hardy County,” she wrote.

Whitney Fore wrote that she and her husband bought property in the Lost River area of Hardy County so that they and their two young children “could escape the pollution of Washington.” Fore said her family is “very disheartened that the pristine wilderness of Hardy County is now threatened.”

Founded in 1973 with one sawmill in Riverton, West Virginia, Allegheny Wood Products has grown to eight sawmills in the state and touts itself as one of the largest producers of eastern U.S. hardwoods.

United States News

Murder suspect Brian Walshe of Cohasset is arraigned, Thursday April 27, 2023, in Dedham Superior C...

Associated Press

Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife suspected affair

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day suspected she was having an affair and persuaded his mother to hire a private investigator to prove it, according to prosecution documents released Thursday. In December, Brian Walshe “would repeatedly access the Instagram page” of one of Ana Walshe’s male friends […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama governor defends dismissal of cabinet member

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor replaced a Cabinet member who oversaw the state’s award-winning prekindergarten program because of a teacher training book with language about inclusion and combatting structural racism, she said Thursday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey defended her decision announced last week to remove Secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Man freed from prison after murder conviction sues police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was freed from prison last year after his murder conviction was set aside alleges in a lawsuit that Kansas City police framed him in the killing. Keith Carnes, 53, was released from prison in April 2022 after serving 18 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder […]

11 hours ago

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for the plenary of the International Monetary and Fi...

Associated Press

Fed’s Powell was tricked by fake call from Russia pranksters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was tricked into an extended phone call in January with Russian pranksters posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which Powell appeared to discuss the economic impact of interest rate hikes. Videos of the phone call have been posted on social media. In one clip, Powell says […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Nate Diaz surrenders after brawl; lawyer says self-defense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz turned himself in to police in New Orleans on Thursday to face a battery charge arising from a weekend street brawl. Police said the fight happened early Saturday outside a pizza restaurant and left a man unconscious. Diaz went to police with his attorney Thursday […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at the Washington state Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Tuesday...

Associated Press

Washington state shields people seeking abortion, trans care

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state enacted legal protections Thursday for people who travel there seeking reproductive and gender-affirming procedures and treatment, becoming the latest Democrat-led state to enact safeguards as Republican-led states ban or restrict care. The law, which protects patients and providers, tells other states they will not be able to use Washington state […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

West Virginians fear log plant’s potential health risks