Phoenix expected to hit 100 degrees this weekend for first time this year

Apr 27, 2023, 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:15 am

PHOENIX – After falling just short earlier this month, Phoenix is expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 this weekend.

“That’s what it’s looking like,” meteorologist Sean Benedict with the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

“We’re warming up into the weekend. Today we’re mid-90s; upper-90s Friday-Saturday; and then by Sunday it looks like we could have our first 100-plus degree day.”

Benedict said the forecast high for Sunday is 102 degrees, which would match the record for the date.

If it reaches the century mark on Sunday, it would be just two days ahead of the May 2 average for Phoenix’s first triple-digit temperature.

The first triple-digit day almost came three weeks ahead of the average when the mercury topped out at 99 degrees on April 11, a record for the date.

The seven-day forecast shows a slight cooling trend after Sunday, with highs down to the upper-80s by the middle of next weeek.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

