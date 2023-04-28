PHOENIX — Enjoy early Cinco de Mayo celebrations, jazz festivals and other outdoor events in the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Loudoun United FC Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Jazz Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center (6910 E. Chauncey Lane)



Kierland after dark – Scottsdale Jazz Festival Day: Friday Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa (6902 E. Greenway Pkwy.)



Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Glendale

The Arizona Super Show Day: Saturday Time: Noon to 7 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Mesa

Chicago Fest West Day: Sunday Time: 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Riverview Park (2020 W. Cubs Way)



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Avondale

Avondale Fiesta Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Alamar Park (4155 S. El Mirage Rd.)



Goodyear Bachata Party Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square

Goodyear Farmer’s Market Day: Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Civic Square



