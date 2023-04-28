Close
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 28-30

Apr 28, 2023, 4:05 AM

(JJ Digos/Phoenix Rising, left, Pexels Photo, right)

PHOENIX — Enjoy early Cinco de Mayo celebrations, jazz festivals and other outdoor events in the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Glendale 

Mesa

  • Chicago Fest West
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Riverview Park (2020 W. Cubs Way)

Avondale

  • Avondale Fiesta
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Alamar Park (4155 S. El Mirage Rd.)

Goodyear

  • Bachata Party
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Goodyear Civic Square

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa Association of Governments)...

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County grants $3.8M for heat relief to help homeless population

Maricopa County on Wednesday approved $3.8 million in funding to assist in heat relief for the homeless population.

1 day ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review conferenc...

Associated Press

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury, per source

Former VP Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

1 day ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters just after the Republican majorit...

Associated Press

Debt ceiling: McCarthy wins 1st round, Biden eyes long game

Speaker Kevin McCarthy surprised Washington when he showed he could unite the House's raucous Republican majority to pass a sweeping package to raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending reductions.

1 day ago

FILE - Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration fr...

Associated Press

Environmentalists denounce Nevada U.S. senator’s mining bill

The Nevada Democrat who’s the heir apparent to the late Sen. Harry Reid’s role as chief defender of the mining industry across the West is feeling the wrath of environmentalists.

1 day ago

Tyler Munguia (MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Serial Phoenix sexual assault suspect indicted, search continues for final victim

The Phoenix Police Department announced Thursday that a serial sexual assault suspect has been indicted, but authorities still need the public's help in locating a final victim.

1 day ago

(Vistancia Rendering)...

Kevin Stone

Work to start next year on final piece of Peoria’s Vistancia community

Five North at Vistancia will cover 320 acres near Loop 303 and Lone Mountain Parkway and serve as the master-planned community’s commercial core.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

