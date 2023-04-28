ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 28-30
Apr 28, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — Enjoy early Cinco de Mayo celebrations, jazz festivals and other outdoor events in the Valley this weekend.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- Phoenix Rising FC vs. Loudoun United FC
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
Scottsdale
- The Scottsdale Jazz Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center (6910 E. Chauncey Lane)
- Kierland after dark – Scottsdale Jazz Festival
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa (6902 E. Greenway Pkwy.)
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Glendale
- The Arizona Super Show
- Day: Saturday
- Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Mesa
- Chicago Fest West
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Riverview Park (2020 W. Cubs Way)
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Avondale
- Avondale Fiesta
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Alamar Park (4155 S. El Mirage Rd.)
Goodyear
- Bachata Party
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
