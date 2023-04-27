ARIZONA NEWS
Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old Phoenix woman found safe
Apr 27, 2023, 6:21 AM | Updated: 7:08 am
(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday after a 75-year-old Phoenix woman was found safe.
The alert was issued for Theresa Little around 4 a.m. and canceled about three hours later, authorities said.
Little has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused and easily lost.
