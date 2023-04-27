Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man from Guatemala found guilty of assaulting federal officer in southern Arizona

Apr 27, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A federal jury this week found a 42-year-old man from Guatemala guilty on two counts of assaulting a federal officer.

Jorge Oliverio Moran-Can was found guilty of one count of assault on a federal officer – bodily injury, and one count of assault on a federal officer – physical contact, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 6.

RELATED STORIES

On July 3, 2022, a United States Border Patrol agent responded to a remote location near Newfield in Pima County, which sits along the border between Arizona and Mexico.

The agent was tracking a trio of suspected undocumented noncitizens in a mountainous area. When the agent approached the group, two of them fled on foot.

According to the release, Moran-Can did not flee. However, when the agent attempted to handcuff him, Moran-Can rammed his shoulder into the agent’s torso causing both to tumble down a rocky slope.

The agent, who suffered cuts and bruises on his left knee during the fall, eventually handcuffed Moran-Can.

A conviction for assault on a federal officer – bodily injury carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.

A conviction for assault on a federal officer – physical contact carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The second annual Chicago Fest West is set for April 30, 2023 in Mesa....

KTAR.com

2nd annual Chicago Fest West festival set for Sunday in Mesa

The second annual Chicago Fest West cultural and music festival is scheduled for this weekend at Riverview Park in Mesa.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mountain Line)...

KTAR.com

Mountain Line in Flagstaff puts first electric, grant-funded bus into service

Mountain Line in Flagstaff on Wednesday is debuting the first of its federally funded electric bus fleet.

4 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

Co-op launches to help metro Phoenix residents, businesses use solar energy

A co-op was launched this week to help metro Phoenix residents and businesses use solar energy.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s worry growing with Biden administration as Title 42 end nears

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn't getting answers from the Biden administration on how the end of Title 42 will affect her home state, a growing worry with the policy set to end next month.

1 day ago

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at an event to celebrate the designation of the Avi Kw...

Associated Press

Funding to support oral histories in boarding school era

The U.S. government is embarking on an effort to record the oral histories of survivors and descendants of boarding schools that sought to “civilize” Indigenous students, often through abusive practices.

1 day ago

(Kidder Mathews Photo)...

KTAR.com

Mesa’s Desert Medical Center undergoes $45M modernization project

Desert Medical Campus, a four-building complex in Mesa, has a new look after undergoing a $45 million modernization project.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Man from Guatemala found guilty of assaulting federal officer in southern Arizona