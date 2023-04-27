PHOENIX — A federal jury this week found a 42-year-old man from Guatemala guilty on two counts of assaulting a federal officer.

Jorge Oliverio Moran-Can was found guilty of one count of assault on a federal officer – bodily injury, and one count of assault on a federal officer – physical contact, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 6.

On July 3, 2022, a United States Border Patrol agent responded to a remote location near Newfield in Pima County, which sits along the border between Arizona and Mexico.

The agent was tracking a trio of suspected undocumented noncitizens in a mountainous area. When the agent approached the group, two of them fled on foot.

According to the release, Moran-Can did not flee. However, when the agent attempted to handcuff him, Moran-Can rammed his shoulder into the agent’s torso causing both to tumble down a rocky slope.

The agent, who suffered cuts and bruises on his left knee during the fall, eventually handcuffed Moran-Can.

A conviction for assault on a federal officer – bodily injury carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.

A conviction for assault on a federal officer – physical contact carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.

