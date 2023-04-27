Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies in California prison stabbing

Apr 26, 2023, 5:08 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility.

The agency didn’t detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

“They said it was a stabbing to the neck,” Valdez’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September, the Times said.

The Monterey County prison houses more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates.

Valdez was sent there after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.

United States News

Associated Press

San Francisco to repeal boycott of anti-LGBT states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is repealing a ban on city-funded travel to 30 states that it says restrict abortion, voting and LGBTQ rights after determining the boycott is doing more harm than good. The Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 on Tuesday to repeal a section of the city’s administrative code that prohibits staff […]

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden takes his sunglasses off at a news conference with South Korea's President Yoon...

Associated Press

Biden bats away questions about age, polls; launches 2024 ad

President Joe Biden rolled out the first ad of his 2024 reelection campaign on Wednesday, casting himself as a warrior in defense of freedom, but immediately found himself grappling with questions about his advanced age and droopy poll numbers.

21 hours ago

Brian Kolfage leaves court after being sentenced for defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" e...

Associated Press

We Build The Wall founder sentenced to 4 years in prison

The co-founder of a fundraising group linked to Steve Bannon that promised to help Donald Trump construct a wall along the southern U.S. border was sentenced to four years and three months in prison on Wednesday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors.

21 hours ago

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. The Virginia ...

Associated Press

School board wants workers comp for teacher shot by boy, 6

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia school district where a 6-year-old shot his teacher argues that her injuries fall under the state’s workers compensation act and cannot be addressed through her $40 million lawsuit, according to court documents filed Wednesday. Abigail Zwerner was “clearly injured while at work, at her place of employment, by a […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas abortion providers face new rule after veto overriden

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health care providers could face criminal charges over accusations about their care of newborns delivered during certain abortion procedures after the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of their legislation. The new law takes effect July 1 and will require that heath care providers “exercise the […]

21 hours ago

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, W...

Associated Press

Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’

A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies in California prison stabbing